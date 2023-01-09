Rose Bowl, Dvon exits

Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91)exits the field following Penn State’s Rose Bowl match-up vs. Utah. Penn State won the 109th Rose Bowl 35-21 on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State’s defensive line will be returning a veteran for the 2023 season.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies will suit up for the Nittany Lions next year, he told The Daily Collegian on Monday.

Ellies’ return comes in a much-need spot, as veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher won’t be returning to the program next season.

The Burtonsville, Maryland, native appeared in 13 games in 2022, making one start for Penn State. Ellies recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags