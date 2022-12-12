Utah will be without two of its top players when it takes on Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III, an Associated Press first-team All-American, announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Monday. Multiple reports have confirmed that a team spokesperson said Phillips will not participate in the Rose Bowl.

Phillips’ NFL Draft announcement comes just a day after Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Utes’ leading receiver, made his.

Utah, like Penn State, will be without both its top receiver and top defensive back in the Rose Bowl.

