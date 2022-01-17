Penn State welcomed its early enrollees to campus last week prior to the start of classes for the spring semester.

Consequently, its roster showed the heights and weights along with positions for those class of 2022 commitments.

In addition, the Penn State Athletics website now shows which players appear to be using their extra year of eligibility as well as departures from the program.

Here’s what Penn State’s roster looks like following the start of the offseason.

6th-year players

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA granted college athletes an extra year of eligibility, meaning some players could end up playing for six years.

Some Nittany Lions announced they intended to utilize that extra year, all of which were reflected on the updated roster.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Jonathan Sutherland, long snapper Chris Stoll and punter Barney Amor all will be returning to Franklin’s program for a sixth year.

Names absent from the roster

While some players announced they’ll be returning to Happy Valley, some names didn’t appear on the roster for a multitude of reasons.

Notable transfers like running back Noah Cain and quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson already announced plans to transfer to LSU and UConn, respectively.

Other names lost to the transfer portal include offensive lineman Des Holmes, wide receiver Norval Black, defensive lineman Joseph Appiah Darkwa, safeties Enzo Jennings and Tyler Rudolph as well as cornerback AJ Lytton.

Players that could’ve used an extra year of eligibility but didn’t appear on the updated roster include offensive linemen Mike Miranda and Anthony Whigan as well as wide receivers Cam Sullivan-Brown and Daniel George.

In addition, defensive linemen Aeneas Hawkins and Fred Hansard, punter Bradley King, kicker Vlad Hilling and special-teams standout Drew Hartlaub weren’t present on the 2022 roster.

Cornerback and fellow special teamer A.J. Lytton, who has senior eligibility in 2022, is also absent from the roster after transferring in last summer.

Heights and weights for newcomers

Nine members of Penn State’s 2022 signing class enrolled early for the university’s spring semester, along with one wide receiver acquired from the transfer portal.

Subsequently, their names along with their heights and weights appeared on the updated roster.

Drew Allar, quarterback: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

Beau Pribula, quarterback: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Nick Singleton, running back: 6-foot, 215 pounds

Kaytron Allen, running back: 5-foot-11, 225 pounds

Omari Evans, wide receiver: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Kaden Saunders, wide receiver: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Jerry Cross, tight end: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

JB Nelson, offensive lineman: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

Zane Durant, defensive tackle: 6-foot-1, 260 pounds

