Penn State’s running back room was pinned as one of the deepest position groups on the team and one of the best in the country.

Noah Cain and Devyn Ford returned from injuries suffered during the 2020 season, while Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes came back following standout true-freshman seasons.

But the Nittany Lions added an experienced upperclassman in the offseason when they brought in John Lovett courtesy of the transfer portal.

The fifth-year senior from Baylor established himself as the Bears’ main running threat, finishing at No. 16 on the program’s career rushing list with 1,803 yards.

In search of a new challenge, Lovett joined position coach Ja’Juan Seider’s group in Happy Valley.

Lovett didn’t see the field for Penn State in the team’s first two matchups against Wisconsin and Ball State for unknown reasons, but he said he enjoyed watching his “brothers” throughout those games.

“I learned a lot from Noah and Keyvone running the ball,” Lovett said. “They do what they’ve got to do, and the team comes out victorious.”

The Burlington City, New Jersey, native suited up for the blue and white for the first time when the team took on Auburn in the annual White Out.

Gaining nine yards on two carries and catching one pass for eighteen yards in his inaugural game under James Franklin, Lovett enjoyed the atmosphere and the chance to play with the team for the first time.

“It’s crazy in Beaver Stadium,” Lovett said. “The fans are crazy, loyal and dedicated to coming to the games and filing the stadium. It’s a blessing to be here with the boys I put in work with every day.”

But Lovett carved out a bigger role in his second appearance as a Nittany Lions when the team took on Villanova on Saturday.

In what turned out to be a lackluster performance for Penn State’s run game, Lovett accumulated over half of the team’s 80 total rushing yards, turning in a team-high 45 yards on 11 carries and one that went for 13 yards.

Lovett embraced the opportunity to see extended playing time against the Wildcats, saying he understands his role and what he needs to do in order to help his team come away with a win.

“It feels good getting my feet back to football and helping the team,” Lovett said. “We all have one goal, so whatever I can do to help us reach that goal, I’m going to do.”

As the new guy among a plethora of retuners, Lovett felt welcomed by his teammates and motivated to showcase the skills he possesses.

“They took me in and showed me how they do things here,” Lovett said. “We just went straight from there. We always compete with each other. We talk trash to each other, but we know it’s for our best interests. You would never know that we’re that tight. We're a really tight room.”

Lovett admitted that the competition for playing time remained stiff throughout the offseason, and it will continue to be that way throughout the season.

But that competition makes him and the rest of the running backs better, which benefits the whole offense.

“Everybody in that running back room is great,” Lovett said. “They all have different attributes. Everyone has a different skill set. It’s definitely a challenge every day. We go and compete with each other every day.”

According to Lovett, the running backs lean on being vocal and perfecting their fundamentals when practices and games get tough as it did in the first half against Villanova.

Following his best game yet in a Penn State uniform, Lovett said he will continue to compete along with the rest of the running backs in order to improve for next week’s contest against Indiana — and that’s what he came to Penn State to do.

“Competition and finding out whether or not I’m the best man,” Lovett said. “They compete every single day, so you just never know what could happen. I could start one week and be a backup next week. There’s so much athleticism.”

Lovett is no stranger to tough opponents and competition throughout his preview four years of college football, which is what sets him apart as a reliable producer and leader for the offense.

“He’s got some speed,” Franklin said. “He’s an experienced ball player. He also shows up in the passing game as well. He’s got really good hands, ball skills and body control. We’re going to need that to continue to grow. John brings an aspect that we’re going to need.”

Among an experienced Penn State offense, Lovett continues to put in work, which draws the attention of his teammates and earns their respect.

“He works extremely hard and he’s always asking me questions,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “He’s one of the hardest workers on our team.”

Lovett emerged as a leader among the offense, which meets the high standards of the Penn State program and will continue to benefit him throughout the 2021 season.

“He comes in with great effort each day and that’s just part of our culture,” wide receiver Parker Washington said. “We have a lot of great effort and work and he does that every day.”

