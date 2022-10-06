What happened to players who transferred out of Penn State?

Everyone knows the Nittany Lions dipped into the transfer portal pretty heavily this offseason, acquiring the likes of wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive end Chop Robinson and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. However, there have been a number of players who wanted to find a new home to make a name for themselves.

Let’s take a look at some of those athletes who left in hopes of finding greener pastures.

Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

Will Levis lost Penn State’s starting quarterback gig to Sean Clifford in 2019 and sat behind him for two seasons. Levis saw fairly consistent game action, mostly in heavy sets for quarterback draws, but he was never able to win the position.

As a result, Levis left for Kentucky following the 2020 season.

Levis has flown up draft rankings after a productive 2021 season where he threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions en route to a 10-3 record and a bowl win. Levis also tacked on 376 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

The former Penn Stater has been projected as a top-3 quarterback prospect in a few mock drafts heading into this season. Levis has already built on that, throwing for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns in just five games this season.

Noah Cain, running back, LSU

Noah Cain looked to be the next great Nittany Lion running back after a solid freshman season in 2019. That changed following a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2020 season.

In his 2021 season, Cain split carries with Keyvone Lee, but he saw a lot less success than he did as a freshman. Cain transferred to LSU following the 2021 season.

As an LSU Tiger, Cain has totaled 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries, good for second among LSU running backs in all three categories. He should be in line for more involvement, as LSU’s primary ball carrier Armoni Goodwin tore his hamstring and will be out for several weeks.

The junior tailback still has eligibility remaining after this season, but whether he stays for another year hasn’t been decided yet.

Ta’Quan Roberson, quarterback, UConn

Roberson’s time at Penn State was far from successful, as the former Nittany Lion posted an awful performance against Iowa in his only period of extended action. Third-string quarterback Christian Veilleux eventually took the backup role, forcing Roberson’s hand.

Roberson transferred to UConn, where he was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Roberson tore his ACL in the Huskies’ season opener against Utah State, ending his season after attempting only two passes.

Roberson still has sophomore eligibility, though, so he can still make a name for himself after his knee is rehabbed.

Lance Dixon, linebacker, West Virginia

The former 4-star linebacker played early as a part of the Nittany Lions, appearing in all nine games of the 2020 season and starting in one of them. Despite that, Lance Dixon transferred to West Virginia in March 2021.

Dixon has assumed more of an integral role with the Mountaineers. Dixon recorded 36 total tackles in 2021, his first season with the program. In 2022, Dixon has tallied 15 total tackles, although 12 of them happened in the first two games.

Zack Kuntz, tight end, Old Dominion

In three seasons at Penn State, the 2018 No. 4-ranked tight end only caught three passes for 26 yards. It wasn’t a surprise when he entered his name into the transfer portal after the 2020 season.

Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion in a rekindling with former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Rick Rahne.

Kuntz’s transfer arguably had the most exponential growth of any player on this list. In his first season with the Monarchs last season, Kuntz caught 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Kuntz has compiled 12 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver, Miami (OH)

While Mac Hippenhammer has a name that sticks, he didn’t have the opportunity to make his impact on the Penn State program stick. In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Hippenhammer recorded seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown and entered his name in the transfer portal following the 2019 season.

Miami (OH) has been completely different for Hippenhammer, though.

Hippenhammer had a similar season to his Penn State days in 2020 and only caught five passes, but the past two seasons, he’s been a consistent pass catcher for the Redhawks.

After finishing No. 2 on the team a season ago with 786 receiving yards, Hippenhammer is far and away Miami’s leading receiver with 309 receiving yards and four touchdowns through five games. No. 2 has 81 receiving yards.

Daniel George, wide receiver, Akron

Daniel George is another former Nittany Lion pass catcher who found his way to the MAC. Instead of Miami, George transferred to Akron prior to the 2022 season. He reunited with another former Penn State offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead.

George caught 18 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in four seasons with Penn State, including a 95-yard touchdown in 2018 that set the school record for the longest play from scrimmage.

In five games with the Zips, George has totaled 256 receiving yards on 25 receptions, though he still hasn’t found the end zone.

Judge Culpepper, defensive tackle, Toledo

Judge Culpepper played three seasons as a Nittany Lion, although he spent his first year on the scout team.

Culpepper transferred to Toledo after the 2020 season and has been a stout part of the Rockets’ defensive line since then. In 2021, Culpepper tallied 42 total tackles and 2.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position.

This season, Culpepper has a combined 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the trenches for Toledo.

Cam Sullivan-Brown, wide receiver, UMass

Another Penn State receiver who never got his chance to shine is Cam Sullivan-Brown. Sullivan-Brown played four seasons with the Nittany Lions before transferring to UMass this offseason.

In his first season with the Minutemen, Sullivan-Brown is No. 2 on the team with 119 receiving yards and has UMass’ only receiving touchdown.

Tyler Rudolph, safety, UMass

Like Sullivan-Brown, former blue and white safety Tyler Rudolph also transferred to UMass prior to the 2022 season.

In his debut season, the redshirt sophomore defensive back has tallied 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and an interception as he looks to make the most of his remaining years with the Minutemen.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE