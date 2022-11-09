When Sean Clifford left last year’s Rutgers game at halftime due to illness, it was backup Christian Veilleux who gave Penn State the offensive spark to shut out the Scarlet Knights 28-0, a major boost for a program lacking a legitimate second-stringer at quarterback.

With a year of experience under his belt, Veilleux was expected to keep the same role this season before James Franklin announced Drew Allar as the tentative backup prior to Week 1.

Nine games into the season, Allar has appeared in seven games while Veilleux has appeared in just two, raising questions surrounding the future of a quarterback who looked capable enough to start for a Power Five program when given the opportunity.

“I think Veilleux’s been phenomenal,” Franklin said Tuesday. “His attitude has been great. He's been in great meetings. He's totally engaged.”

In a room led by Clifford, it was thought preseason that Allar and Veilleux would trade reps at backup quarterback, eventually leading to potential quarterback competition ahead of next season.

Now, with his size, skillset and poise in the pocket, it looks like Allar has run away with that competition just nine weeks in.

What comes next for Veilleux is just as predictable as it is for Allar.

“Those are tough conversations and tough decisions that have to be made,” Franklin said. “You look at some players that may play as a true freshman and play well, and another guy redshirts and is in the same class, and then you look three years down the road and the guy that redshirted ends up having what people would describe as maybe a better career.”

It’s hard not to think of Penn State’s quarterback situation from two years ago, with Clifford securing the starting role, forcing Will Levis to transfer.

Levis is now a projected first-round pick out of Kentucky, while Clifford’s future in the NFL remains disputed despite earning the starting job with the Nittany Lions for four seasons.

Before Clifford and Levis, it was Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens, the latter of which transferred to Mississippi State — reuniting with Joe Moorhead — en route to an NFL Draft selection by the New Orleans Saints.

“There's a lot of twists and turns along these journeys,” Franklin said. “There's a part of me that breaks my heart a little bit about the conversations and the things that you have now in college football that you didn't used to have.”

Those conversations, assuming they’re surrounding the transfer portal, have become an increasingly regular part of the college football season.

Whether a player fits in well in the locker room, if he isn’t satisfied with his playing time, he can enter the transfer portal and go somewhere else without penalty.

It seems increasingly likely Veilleux will do the same at the season’s conclusion.

“I hope he stays at Penn State and continues to chase his dream and get his degree and see how it all plays out,” Franklin said. “Because again, there's a lot of twists and turns along these journeys.”

