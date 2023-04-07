Penn State is sticking true to James Franklin’s “best in PA stay in PA” motto, adding the best player in Pennsylvania for its class of 2024.
Four-star athlete Quinton Martin announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, shortly after visiting campus at the end of March.
1000% COMMITED ! 🦁💙@Hayesfawcett3 @BVAFootball @210ths @PSULawnBoyz pic.twitter.com/bh2rULHED0— Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_) April 7, 2023
Martin plays both defensive back and running back for Belle Vernon High School in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. He is Penn State’s highest-rated defensive back recruit since Justin King in 2005.
He was also lethal in the return game, housing multiple punts and kickoffs in his junior season.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Martin is the No. 3-ranked athlete in the class by 247Sports, with the two athletes above him being 5-star recruits.
For the third straight year, Penn State has secured the top player in Pennsylvania. Running back Nick Singleton and offensive lineman J'ven Williams were the past two highest-rated recruits out of the Keystone State.
Martin adds a unique skillset to the Nittany Lions’ secondary, and potentially another young piece for running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.
