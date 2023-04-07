Penn State is sticking true to James Franklin’s “best in PA stay in PA” motto, adding the best player in Pennsylvania for its class of 2024.

Four-star athlete Quinton Martin announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, shortly after visiting campus at the end of March.

Martin plays both defensive back and running back for Belle Vernon High School in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. He is Penn State’s highest-rated defensive back recruit since Justin King in 2005.

He was also lethal in the return game, housing multiple punts and kickoffs in his junior season.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Martin is the No. 3-ranked athlete in the class by 247Sports, with the two athletes above him being 5-star recruits.

For the third straight year, Penn State has secured the top player in Pennsylvania. Running back Nick Singleton and offensive lineman J'ven Williams were the past two highest-rated recruits out of the Keystone State.

Martin adds a unique skillset to the Nittany Lions’ secondary, and potentially another young piece for running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE