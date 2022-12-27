A fifth Penn State player has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tight end Brenton Strange will forgo his redshirt-senior season and enter the draft after playing in the Rose Bowl, he announced on Tuesday.

Strange tallied 362 receiving yards — most among Penn State tight ends this season — and led the team with five receiving touchdowns. He led all receivers with five receiving touchdowns while making noticeable improvement as a run blocker.

He joins Joey Porter Jr., Parker Washington, Juice Scruggs and Nick Tarburton as Nittany Lions to opt out of another season of eligibility and turn pro.

