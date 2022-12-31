Coined “lightning and thunder,” Penn State’s freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have taken the Big Ten by storm and will test their abilities against Utah on Monday.

Singleton saw the Rose Bowl Stadium for the first time Saturday as he traveled to the historic site for Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day.

“It was unreal,” Singleton said. “I can’t wait to play in it. It all looks so nice.”

Singleton, awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Year, leads Penn State in rushing on the season and broke the Big Ten Freshman rushing record, but right there with him was Allen, who also broke the record.

Singleton and Allen were the first pair of freshmen in Big Ten history to each go over 700 rushing yards in the same season.

“I have coached a lot of great players. At this stage, they may be the two best I’ve ever had,” running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said.

Singleton came into the season as the highest-rated running back in the class of 2022 and was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He had the expectation when he stepped on campus that he’d put up the type of numbers he did in Year 1.

“I had that mindset,” Singleton said. “With the help of my teammates, obviously Kaytron has been a big help, Keyvone, just the whole running back room. They’re really good.”

Allen is Singleton’s counterpart and is also his roommate for the trip to California for the Rose Bowl, and both of them gave each other praise for how neat they are.

Allen said the relationship between the two started during the recruitment process, and the first time they ever met in person was during the White Out against Auburn in 2021.

The two have a great relationship off the field but compete against each other on the practice field.

“You talk about competition bringing out the best of you, well they get it every day, and it starts in practice,” Seider said. “The game is easy to them because of how hard they work in practice. They compete. If there is a walkthrough rep, they compete the same way.”

During practice, Allen and Singleton “feed off” of each other and pick up on certain things that one of them does that the other doesn’t, making iron sharpen iron before they get into a real game.

“We always teach each other when we come back from a play,” Allen said. “What we see, what we don’t see. We always feed off of each other. It’s great, though, playing with Nick in the backfield.”

Allen and Singleton have rotated who starts week in and week out as Seider called them “co-starters,” but most of the time, they play the same amount of snaps during the game.

Seider said the two of them take turns on who is starting each week, and he actually asks them if they’d like to start based on the team they’re playing and where it is.

“One week, I think it was Indiana, I said ‘Alright Nick, it’s your game. You want to start Indiana or do you want to start the home game?,’” Seider said. “That’s the first time I realized how important it is to those guys to get their name called in front of Beaver. Fatman did that like a week or two later.”

Singleton has racked up 941 yards, nearing the 1,000 mark. Penn State hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2018 with Miles Sanders, who’s on the Philadelphia Eagles and is on his way to a Pro Bowl.

“Obviously you want to be a 1,000-yard rusher,” Singleton said. “But really, my focus is to win the game.”

Allen has 830 yards on the season, so the two of them combined made Penn State surpass the 2,000 yard mark for the first time since 2019.

However, Penn State’s running back room hasn’t been free of issues in 2022. After the end of the spring, the Nittany Lions had five scholarship running backs on their roster and now only have three.

Running back Caziah Holmes transferred to Florida State just before the start of the season, and Devyn Ford, the veteran in the room, stepped away from the team during the season.

Now with just Singleton, Allen and Lee, Lee was put in the veteran role Ford left behind.

“I’m like pops in the room,” Lee said. “It’s been a good experience, though. You learn a lot. After Devyn left, he was the vet I looked up to. He’s gone, so now I gotta play that role.”

Lee said he took the two of them under his wing and said the two of them have grown “tremendously” since they arrived in the spring.

“You can’t really talk about it,” Lee said. “You have to see it for yourself. The growth they made has been impressive. Man, it’s crazy.”

Lee has had his ups and downs in 2022 and only played in five games because he battled an injury.

He said he might have rushed the injury a couple of times to get out there faster, which actually caused him to miss more of the season.

“It was a little frustrating, but I just had to live in the moment,” Lee said. “I couldn’t let the anger and frustration get to me. I have to still be there for my brothers and still celebrate with them.”

Lee has coached the two freshmen backs from the sideline, and despite the broken records and awards, both Singleton and Allen said there are some things they still need to work on.

“I think I could be better,” Allen said. “I left a lot of plays out there that I could be better at. After the bowl game, I can see what I did, see what I can do better, get way better at. I feel like I left a lot of plays out there.”

Singleton said one of the areas he wants to work on is his route running and getting better at holding onto the football for next season.

Allen and Singleton, lightning and thunder, have time to work out those kinks because even though they are putting up big-time numbers, they’re still freshmen.

“Regardless of what they’ve done through the season, they still are growing, maturing,” Seider said. “That’s the scary part of how good they can be in the future.”

