Penn State is in rare company after putting three names on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Former Nittany Lions LaVar Arrington, Paul Posluszny and Steve Wisniewski were all officially nominated Wednesday.

While Arrington and Posluszny are new faces to the ballot, Wisniewski will get his eleventh shot at a place in the illustrious hall of honor.

Arrington was a two-time first-team All-American in his time at Penn State prior to being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.

Posluszny was also a two-time first-team All-American over his college career, leaving Penn State ranked second in career tackles (372) and one of only two players to ever win the Bednarik Award twice.

Posluszny was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and enjoyed an 11-year professional career.

As for Wisniewski, one first-team All-American honor and his role as an anchor on Penn State’s offensive line over the course of the undefeated 1986 season define his legacy in college football greatness.

If any of the three are selected, they will become Penn State's first induction to the College Football Hall of Fame since Kerry Collins in 2018.

Penn State additionally put a fourth name on the list, Glen Killinger, but he was nominated in the divisional coach class.

Killinger was an All-American quarterback at Penn State in 1921 and went on to coach at four different schools. He is the winningest coach in West Chester history.

