The fourth quarter cost Penn State the game against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions actually led the Buckeyes 21-16 in the fourth quarter and contained Ohio State’s explosive offense until then, but then the floodgates opened. The Buckeyes scored 28 points in roughly a six-minute span to leave Beaver Stadium with a win.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 26 of his 33 pass attempts for 354 yards and a touchdown. Of those yards, 185 went to Marvin Harrison Jr., while running back TreVeyon Henderson broke the scoring open with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“Obviously, though, the one guy we struggled with is Marvin Harrison. He's obviously a really good player. They went to him time and time again,” James Franklin said following the 44-31 loss. “But overall, we played really well.”

The Buckeyes entered this contest averaging 49.6 points per game — No. 2 in the country — and had scored at least 40 points in six straight games. They didn’t look like they’d hit that for the majority of the game on Saturday.

Penn State’s defense was bending previously but not breaking for most of the game as the Nittany Lions forced four field goal attempts. Cornerback Johnny Dixon forced a fumble while Ohio State was in scoring position to run out the first half as well — the first time all season Ohio State failed to convert a red zone trip into points.

That completely flipped on its head, though. In the fourth quarter alone, Stroud completed six of his eight attempts for 128 yards and a touchdown. Henderson also ripped off a 41-yard touchdown, more than half of his total output, and a 7-yard touchdown in the quarter.

“Against a team like [Ohio State], you got to finish them off,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “You can’t let a team like that live because they never die.”

Instead, the Buckeyes took the game over thanks to its star-studded roster.

Ohio State’s receiving corps is made up of two former 5-star recruits in Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka and a former 4-star recruit in Harrison Jr. Stroud is also currently one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

The Buckeyes didn’t do much different in the eyes of Brown, saying they “ran the same stuff” late in the game that they ran early in the game. Eventually, it just clicked against the Nittany Lions’ defense that stifled them in the beginning.

“I don’t think we got tired. They would just hand them plays that we just needed to make plays on,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “They have some good players that beat our plays, and it was really just a chess match the whole game, and they started clicking towards the end of the game.”

Ohio State got into a rhythm down the stretch thanks to the recurrence of the turnover bug. Sean Clifford was strip-sacked and picked off in the fourth quarter. While the interception went for a touchdown, the sudden change after the fumble gave the Buckeyes a short field.

However, they were also able to break big plays through the air and on the ground. Stroud completed a 42-yard pass to Egbuka and a 24-yard touchdown to tight end Cade Stover along with the 41-yard Henderson house call.

It wasn’t pretty for Penn State’s defense, especially in arguably its biggest game of the year.

“The moment got in the way,” Brown said of the team’s performance in the last quarter. “You got guys where the moment is too big and execution errors happen, guys forget assignments and stuff like that.”

The 28-point fourth quarter came two weeks after the Nittany Lions gave up 418 yards against Michigan. They’ll have to pick themselves back up again, even though the loss to Ohio State hurts worse in Brown’s opinion.

“This loss hurts a lot more because a lot of the guys and the coaching staff put in a lot of work this week,” Brown said. “They trusted a game plan, and for us to fall short in one quarter after we’ve done work all summer, all winter on finishing … If I still fall short in one quarter, it definitely hurts a lot more than the last loss.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE