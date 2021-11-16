The ‘voice of Penn State football’ Steve Jones celebrates 30th season announcing play-by-play

Growing up in the small town of Enfield, Connecticut, Steve Jones would sit in his room at night listening to games on the radio — baseball, basketball, football games — and marvel at the announcers.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great job,’ never once considering that you actually got paid for it,” Jones said with a laugh. “I just thought it was great that you got to go to a game: ‘I would really love to try that.’”

Now Jones lives out his childhood dream every day. He serves as the play-by-play voice for Penn State’s football and men’s basketball teams, celebrating his 30th season announcing for football and his 40th season announcing for basketball this year.

He attributes his success to making many mistakes announcing early on as a Penn State communications student.

“It all started in Wilkes-Barre — at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus,” Jones said. “They had a 10-watt radio station on the second floor of the commons. And that's where I first started announcing and making 1,000 mistakes and then tried to somehow cut it down to 500 mistakes. Then I tried to cut it down to 200 mistakes.”

Luckily, Jones said no one could tune into the small station after they left the parking lot, so no one else knew about the thousands of mistakes Jones made, except for himself. However, that radio station no one listened to made Jones fall in love with play-by-play announcing.

After graduating from Penn State in 1980 with a degree in speech communications broadcasting, Jones began to slowly move up the ladder to landing his current position.

“I’ve always been, it seems, in the right place at the right time,” Jones said.

Securing a job in State College right away announcing for women’s basketball, Jones slowly began to fill in announcing for the men’s basketball games during the 1981-82 season a couple of times and got hired during the 1982-1983 season as a full-time announcer. Quickly, Penn State also recruited Jones as the third announcer for Penn State football in 1983, which he did until he became the play-by-play announcer in 2000.

Jones said he feels grateful to get to describe exciting moments in Penn State history.

“I get to sit there with a blank canvas in front of me, and I get to paint the picture with words for about three to four hours,” Jones said, “every single Saturday in the fall.”

Jones said he feels fortunate to work alongside “phenomenal” coworkers, like his producer Roger Corey and color analyst Jack Ham during the football season, and color analyst Dick Jerardi during the men’s basketball season. And, Jone said no matter what people think of him, individuals like Corey, Ham and Jerardi always make him better at his job.

For over 20 years, Ham has witnessed Jones’ attention to detail in the recording booth and how it makes him the best play-by-play announcer he possibly can be.

“He puts in the time, he puts in the work, he puts in the effort... If I'd say one thing about Steve — he is so well prepared,” Ham said. “He leaves nothing to chance. And his work ethic is something very, very special.”

For producer of the Penn State Radio Network Roger Corey, he and Steve have “been like family” since 1984 when they first started working together at local radio station WMHA.

Corey said he believes Jones’ passion for Penn State sports helps to set them all up for success when they are on air. Jones gets along with all of the football coaching staff so well that there’s an open line of communication between them, allowing Jones to excel in his career, Corey said.

“He is the voice of Penn State. It's his life,” Corey said. “I think he lives it. I think he shows it. And I think everyone listening on the radio learns a lot about the program and enjoys Steve's passion for his work as much as we enjoy watching and listening to him in the booth.”

Dick Jerardi, Jones’ color analyst for men’s basketball, also said Jones’ professionalism, preparation and love for the game makes him “brilliant” at his job. Jones’ “contagious enthusiasm” makes working with him one of the best parts of Jerardi’s job.

With a “front row seat to history,” Jones said he has announced pivotal moments for Penn State football throughout his career, including Joe Paterno’s 324th win — surpassing former coach Bear Bryant’s record — Paterno’s 400th win and his 409th win.

However, Jones said James Franklin’s work has launched many of the great moments he has announced in the past few years.

“The signature play of all of that is the block field goal by Marcus Allen that Grant Haley picked up against Ohio State in 2016 and ran it back for a touchdown,” Jones said. “You felt that was the moment that put Penn State on the upward trajectory.”

Jones said Franklin has made him “part of the family” with the players and coaching staff over the years, making his job so rewarding for him when he gets to announce their successes.

Invested in Penn State’s progress, Jones remains loyal to the university. People have approached Jones with other job offers several times, and Jones has always said no to them all. He said he already has his dream career.

“Everyone has to have in their mind what they think ‘the job’ is. Now for some people in our business, ‘the job’ is to be at CBS or ‘the job’ is to be at ESPN,” Jones said. “For me, ‘the job’ has always been to me — this job.

“And so I've never even had even a remote feeling about going someplace else because I really felt I had the best job.”

Jones said he hopes he can keep announcing play-by-play for Penn State for many more years to come.

“I've had the privilege of announcing some of the greatest moments in the history of Penn State football — and it is a privilege, believe me,” Jones said. “Working with James Franklin, working with the staff and being around the players. Every single day you're around this, you feel like there's a privilege to it.”

