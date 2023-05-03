The overview of Penn State football heading into the summer

With spring practice in the rearview, it’s officially summer for Penn State, meaning it’s time for a break for the players.

The 2022 season ended with one of James Franklin’s best records and a Rose Bowl win, giving the Nittany Lions their second ring in the Granddaddy of Them All.

The Rose Bowl win over Utah popped Penn State into the top 10 in the final AP Top 25 Poll, a fourth top-10 finish since Franklin took over in 2014.

The No. 7 finish ties Penn State’s highest postseason ranking under Franklin, but instead of falling to that spot like in the past, Penn State jumped up to that spot, handing the Nittany Lions momentum for the 2023 season.

With the Rose Bowl win’s momentum seemingly behind them, here’s where Penn State stands entering the summer.

The New Era

After nearly half a decade of Sean Clifford starting at quarterback, Penn State will have a new man behind center in 2023, presumably sophomore Drew Allar.

There have been just three consistent starting quarterbacks under Franklin — Clifford, Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg. Allar is expected to be the fourth.

In Franklin’s nine years of coaching at Penn State, Allar is his biggest quarterback recruiting score, a 5-star out of Medina, Ohio. Allar is the program’s first 5-star quarterback since Hackenberg in 2013.

Sitting at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, Allar has great size and a strong arm.

His first appearance in an official Penn State game came in 2022, when he entered for a drive in place of Clifford in the season-opener against Purdue.

After that, Allar played during garbage time in 2022 and threw for 35 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown in 10 games.

A couple of times, Allar proved why he was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2022 class. He hit receivers on the run and wedged the ball into tight windows, but there wasn’t enough for him to show what he’d be like when he inevitably took over.

In all but one of those appearances, Allar had nothing to worry about because of the big cushion he was given by Clifford.

In 2023, Allar will have all eyes on him and will be without a cushion.

He has the tools to be successful in 2023 with two of the country’s best young running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, in his backfield and a strong defense that can get the ball back in his hands.

With only one year on campus and without starting a game, all that’s been seen are short glimpses of Allar and not what he’s actually like from start to finish of a college football game.

Recruiting

In the early stages of Franklin’s tenure, Penn State struggled to bring in high-rated recruits, still coming out of the ashes of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, but he’s turned things around.

Franklin’s brought in some of the best Penn State players to step on campus, like linebacker Micah Parsons, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

In the past five years, Penn State has been within the top 15 recruiting classes four times, with the 2022 class being one of its highest at No. 6.

The 2023 class finished at No. 13 and the 2024 class is currently sitting at No. 6 with eight 4-star recruits.

Franklin has still stuck to dominating Pennsylvania, with his motto of the “best in PA stay in PA,” but has also done a good job recruiting the DMV and has started to venture down south and into the midwest.

However, Penn State’s still not at the level of some of the more dominant schools like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State, who grab players from all over the country and bring in multiple 5-stars almost every year.

Franklin’s typical reasoning for that is his program isn’t on the “elite” level like those programs.

With a new winning-focused athletic director, new facilities and an increased number of Penn State players succeeding in the NFL with more NIL collectives popping up, Franklin is starting to run out of excuses for not having success.

A Rose Bowl and an 11-2 record is a start, but the next step is a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Even without those, Penn State is still piecing together good recruiting classes, and the Nittany Lions are headed in the right direction, recruiting-wise, but still haven’t finished close to No. 1 like the aforementioned dominant programs.

The Future

Penn State’s future could be bright. Coming off a Rose Bowl win and an 11-2 record, the Nittany Lions have a lot of momentum, but the future is still unclear.

Allar is likely in at quarterback, but he’s never taken a starting snap, so there’s some uncertainty around him. However, he does have the assets to be one of the most talented quarterbacks under Franklin, and the quarterback who helps lead the Nittany Lions to a College Football Playoff.

Franklin has a young roster with a lot of playmakers, using the Nittany Lions' strong 2022 recruiting class as the core.

Penn State’s future relies on whether Allar is the guy, which could ultimately determine Franklin’s future, too.

Penn State is starting to expand its recruiting outside of Pennsylvania and the DMV with a strong 2022 season and an upgrade to its facilities, but there’s still a missing piece: beating the top-feeders and winning championships.

Once it achieves that, Penn State could be back up there competing year in and year out because players want to go where they win.

Michigan is a prime example. The Wolverines won the Big Ten in 2021, and now, they’re the leading force in the Big Ten, stealing recruits from Ohio State.

Penn State and Franklin are starting to get to that point, but every year there’s the question of “can Penn State get over the hump?” meaning knocking off Ohio State or Michigan and landing back in the Big Ten Championship.

It’s not an easy task, but with the pieces falling into place and an “elite” program starting to take form, the future looks bright.

