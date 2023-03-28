The addition of Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik McClain has created some confusion for Penn State with junior receiver Malick Meiga already in the room.

“Which one are you talking about?” James Franklin said after a reporter asked about McClain during Tuesday’s post-practice media availability.

The same first name (spelled differently), the same height at 6-foot-4 and both play the same position.

Meiga was the tallest receiver in Penn State’s receiver room, adding to his usability, but now McClain entered, bringing the same height, so Meiga doesn’t have the uniqueness of his height anymore.

Without Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to hold two starting spots, Franklin said junior receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and redshirt sophomore receiver Trey Wallace III have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in terms of taking those two spots.

“We got probably six guys that are all going to be battling for that third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot,” Franklin said.

Two players fighting for a spot are McClain and Meiga.

Meiga played in more games in 2022 than 2021, but wasn’t on the field more in 2022, which showed in his stats. He had the same number of receptions in 2021 as in 2022 with three.

He had more yards and touchdowns in 2021, but those stats were boosted from his 67-yard touchdown catch against Rutgers.

“I am expecting a big year,” Meiga said. “Just keep working. It’s all about the work. Keep your head down and keep working. The breakthrough is coming soon.”

Meiga said he’s been too focused on his speed and hasn’t given enough attention to his route running and his release, which is something he’s working on in the spring to see more snaps come fall.

Unlike Meiga, McClain racked up the stats in 2022 with 17 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns, appearing in 13 games with three starts.

“His combination of size and speed is hard to find,” Franklin said. “He's got pretty good quickness for a big guy as well, and he's getting more comfortable with the offense.”

With the two of them having similar attributes, Franklin said it’s going to be an “interesting battle in fall camp.”

Penn State hasn’t lacked size at the receiver position with Meiga being on the roster for the past two seasons, but the Nittany Lions haven’t used him. Instead, Penn State resorted to Washington leaping out of the air and snagging a ball in the end zone, or one of their big tight ends, Brenton Strange or Theo Johnson, going up and getting it.

Penn State tried to throw fade routes to Washington in the end zone, but as he was 5-foot-10, it rarely worked.

With Washington and Strange gone, Penn State needs someone to catch the deep ball, and Meiga said the addition of McClain allows for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to call the 50/50 play more.

“The deep ball, I feel like we are fast, so we got to take advantage of that,” Meiga said. “We got great running backs in the backfield, so it’s really on us. We got to take the next big step to win it all. With the speed we got and the size we got, we got to take some shots out there.”

To help Penn State have a deep ball threat, McClain came into the room with the right attitude and works hard, according to Meiga.

After three seasons with the program, Meiga said he’s tried to do his best to “welcome” McClain to the room, keeping Penn State’s “family” mindset off the field. But on the field, Meiga is competing with McClain for a starting spot.

“It’s all about the competition,” Meiga said. “That’s one of our core values and we live by that. Every day we come in and we are going to go as hard as we can go. May the best man win.”

