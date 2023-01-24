In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli.

With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.

Franciulli shares her experience covering Hagans, his players at Virginia and the impact of his coaching since 2013.

Following their call with Franciulli, Engle and Ripchik debrief their initial thoughts on Hagans and what he brings to the table for Penn State.

WATCH MORE