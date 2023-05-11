The history of Penn State football’s advancements under James Franklin

James Franklin has never shied away from speaking publicly about needed improvements within his program since becoming Penn State’s head coach in 2014.

What began with calls to improve facilities just months into Franklin’s tenure transitioned to years of conversation revolving around increased salary pools, more renovations and competing in name, image and likeness.

With Penn State’s Board of Trustees approving a $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium last Friday, the advancement of the school’s football program is at an all-time high.

Here’s a chronological look at the advancements the Nittany Lions have made in nine years under Franklin.

November 2015: Lasch Building renovations

Just four months after Franklin’s hiring as head coach, he began to speak out on Penn State’s lackluster facilities. He told reporters that his previous program, Vanderbilt, had the worst facilities in the SEC, but they were still more advanced than the Nittany Lions.

Despite funding concerns, Penn State’s board of trustees approved a $12 million renovation of the team’s locker room and equipment room the following November. This marked the first of multiple approved renovations within the Lasch Football Building under Franklin.

December 2018: Increased salary pool

In 2017, the NCAA increased the number of assistant coaches a program could hold from nine to 10. On top of the additional assistant coach, Power Five programs across the country began to build massive support staffs that had no cap in number.

The more staffers a team carried, the more advantaged it was. For this reason, Franklin acknowledged that Penn State was “a little behind” in coaching salaries in 2018 and called for an increase.

Since that increase, the Nittany Lions have steadily stood within the top three Big Ten teams in coaching salary pools, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said in December. The upgraded pool has allowed the program to advance its recruiting and personnel departments and retain prized assistants, such as defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

February 2021: Phase one Lasch Building renovations

Franklin didn’t keep pushing for Lasch Building improvements six years after an initial renovation to the facilities’ locker room and equipment room.

In 2021, Penn State board of trustees approved a $48 million renovation of the building’s weight room, entry experience and sports medicine area. The renovation, completed this past fall, marked “Phase 1” of a two-phase project and focused primarily on the building’s first floor.

November 2021: Contract extension

While it received mixed reviews at the time, Franklin’s 10-year, $70 million contract extension with Penn State provided stability for a program trying to figure out its stance on NIL while in the midst of a colossal facilities renovation.

A combined 11-11 record over the 2020-21 seasons created skepticism about extending Franklin for another decade as the coach gauged interest from USC. Following an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl win in 2022, however, the new phase of Franklin’s tenure is already off to a hot start.

April 2023: NIL progress

Penn State has made massive strides in NIL since starting “two years behind everyone else,” Franklin said in April.

What began with a model to “teach the athletes how to be entrepreneurs,” Franklin said, has shifted gears. Lions Legacy Club, the Nittany Lions’ football-only NIL collective founded in 2022, recently announced a seven-figure deal that inches the program closer to the top of the pile in the NIL realm.

May 2023: Phase 2 of the Lasch Building and Beaver Stadium Renovations

No renovation in Franklin’s tenure will quite compare to the approved $700 million upgrade to Beaver Stadium and the $22 million Lasch Building project that accompanies it.

Set to be completed in 2027, the renovation will transfer Beaver Stadium’s west side and winterize the venue so it can host College Football Playoff games in the years following the event’s expansion to 12 teams in 2024.

Construction is scheduled to begin following the 2024 season.

