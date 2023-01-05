Following a season that left Penn State leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed and second to last in rushing yards per game, James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein knew changes had to be made in 2022.

After discussing a new route to take, Franklin and Trautwein determined that the line’s entire philosophy would have shifted on its axis to find success, making changes to staff, offseason development, strength and conditioning and scheme. Franklin said as much at Penn State media day in August.

Six months later, the new philosophy looks to be paying off, culminating with a Rose Bowl win despite missing two starting linemen — Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall — due to injuries. Upon their return, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line is only expected to take a step forward in 2023.

“We just won the Rose Bowl obviously… but we’re really looking forward to next year,” Tengwall said postgame. “We got a great group of guys coming back, a young team, so we’re excited. The future’s bright.”

Of those returning for next season, none stands out more than Fashanu, a projected first-round NFL Draft pick who missed the last five games of the season with an injury and announced his return for the 2023 season in December.

For Fashanu, a 6-foot-6, 308 pound sophomore who is set to graduate early next fall, there were multiple reasons that went into his decision to return, but improving on a Rose Bowl win and claiming more football games seems to be at the top of his list.

“I feel like this group that we have right now going into next year is really strong,” Fashanu said. “I think we can do better than the Rose Bowl, so I wanted the opportunity to be a part of that.”

While Tengwall and Fashanu’s season-ending injuries certainly were an obstacle, the line’s ability to adjust and step up in various situations is what speaks most to its improvement this past season.

Franklin made it clear in the offseason that he was pleased with the team’s “overall depth,” but he likely didn’t envision losing two of his top linemen by Week 9, opting for a true freshman — Drew Shelton — in place of Fasahnu’s left tackle spot.

Now having started four games, the starting right tackle spot seems like Shelton’s to lose for next year, while Tengwall’s replacement at guard — Hunter Nourzad — is expected to take over at center for the exiting Juice Scruggs.

Nourzad, who transferred from Cornell to Penn State after last season, said he believes the line’s change in preparation and philosophy has allowed him to earn the center job and play all five positions.

“All of us are constantly learning different positions,” Nourzad said. “So, especially when I came in and camp started, I was going left guard, center, right guard. I was getting a bunch of reps at every position on the inside.”

In a room loaded with depth and potential, certain players like Caedan Wallace — who started the first games of the year at right tackle before an injury kept him sidelined for most of the season — may have to adjust in order to consistently see the field in 2023.

At 6-foot-5, 301 pounds, Wallace has the frame to shift to the interior and said following the Rose Bowl — just a day after he announced his return for another season — that he’s received “a couple reps” at guard and left tackle, as opposed to right, in practice.

“Being diverse in the positions you play is extremely important for the next level,” Wallace said. “Honestly, anywhere the team needs me I’ll be able to step up.”

If there’s any wonder how Penn State was able to run a successful offensive line, en route to a Rose Bowl win, despite losing three Week 1 starters due to injury, the proof is in the pudding — when one man went down, another stepped up, sometimes in a different position than usual.

With three incoming freshmen linemen set to enroll early in January — 5-star Jven Williams, 4-star Alex Birchmeier and 3-star Anthony Donkoh — Franklin and Trautwein will get an early look at the future of an offensive line already oozing with potential.

“From when I’ve spoken to them, you can tell they’re really intelligent, really hungry,” Fashanu said. “You can tell that they have some sort of edge to them. I’m excited for all three.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE