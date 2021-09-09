‘The chemistry is just different’ | Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayir Brown impact Penn State football together

“That’ll do it.”

Gus Johnson made the call as Ji’Ayir Brown ran past the 10-yard line, ball in hand, to close out the season-opening victory for Penn State over Wisconsin.

To Brown’s side stood All-American safety Jaquan Brisker, who just three years prior was like most other junior college athletes, fighting for the opportunity to play Division I football — not worried about what could come after that.

“In junior college, your goal is always to make it to the highest level in college football,” Lackawanna College defensive coordinator Bill Reiss told The Daily Collegian.

A year after Brisker accomplished his goal, moving on from the Lackawanna program to join the Nittany Lions, a new face emerged in the Falcons’ secondary: Brown.

Sharing a similar goal as Brisker to make it to a Power Five program and beyond, Brown began his journey to Division I as soon as he stepped foot on Lackawanna’s campus in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“When you go to Lackawanna, you have to become a man as soon as possible,” Brown said. “You have to be able to manage your time, your body, all that on your own without the proper resources.”

According to head football coach Mark Duda, players go through a “tough regiment” as soon as they’re enrolled.

“Everything here is mandatory. There are no voluntary situations,” Duda told the Collegian. “So there are long days and hard days, but there is a reward system for doing well.”

The reward? Playing time.

Lackawanna is no ordinary junior college, and its recent success sending players to respected Division I programs has continued to grow the college’s legitimacy as a pipeline.

In the past three years, Duda has sent seven players to Power Five programs — four of whom have landed with his longtime friend James Franklin in Happy Valley.

“We're comfortable sending our players anywhere,” Duda said. “But we're a little more comfortable sending them to Penn State because we've had a track record with them.”

With three of the four Nittany Lions who went through Lackawanna currently in the starting lineup, the track record between the two schools speaks for itself.

But how the connection between a small Scranton community college and one of the largest four-year universities in the country developed comes down to Duda’s 25-year relationship with Franklin.

According to Duda, Joe Paterno's “prerogative” was never to recruit junior college players, so it wasn’t until Franklin took the Penn State job in 2014 that the Lackawanna-to-Happy-Valley pipeline was truly born.

“He has a top-level community college in his backyard,” Duda said. “Franklin decided he would get the top two players from Lackawanna every year.”

On top of the almost obvious logistics that come with recruiting high-level community college players from a local source, Duda has a positive relationship with a good portion of Penn State’s coaching staff.

Duda coached at East Stroudsburg, Franklin’s college home, one year after the blue and white coach left. Current Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s dad also coached alongside Duda at East Stroudsburg.

With two more Lackawanna products set to join Franklin’s program in 2022 — Tyrece Mills and JB Nelson — the future of the pipeline from Scranton to State College looks as bright as ever before.

On top of that, 2022 will almost certainly see the first Lackawanna Falcon turned Nittany Lion selected in the NFL Draft in Brisker.

While he had the opportunity to enter his name in April’s NFL Draft following his true senior season, Brisker made the decision to return to Happy Valley for his coronavirus-granted “super senior” season.

Although one season of eligibility may be daunting for someone likely hoping to make himself a first-round NFL Draft pick, Brisker said his “ultimate goal” remains taking it “day by day.”

“I’m thankful to be here,” Brisker said. “I’m embracing it.”

Embracing the moment is a challenging feat, but according to Duda, Brisker had fallen in love with grind and rigor Lackawanna required. He excelled at embracing the day-to-day challenges on and off the field, too.

According to Duda, Brisker would call him late at night and recap what didn’t go well in practice, promising to “get it together.”

In comparison to most 19 year olds, Duda said the majority “basically go through practice and hope for the best.” Brisker was different.

“He was more,” Duda said. “He was thinking ahead before he even got here.”

When Brisker began to think ahead to the future and what his performance at Lackawanna could mean for an opportunity in Division I, his attention to detail accelerated, and he began to think ahead on the gridiron and became a leader on and off the field.

One example of Brisker’s developing football IQ occurred in his sophomore season, in a matchup against ASA College in Brooklyn, New York.

With less than five minutes left in the game, Lackawanna trailed ASA by four.

Over the course of the game, Brisker realized his opponent had been running the same crossing route time and again. When he noticed the formation again, he notified his linebacker Dillon Harris.

“He’s about to come across, just step to your left,” Brisker told Harris.

Brisker blitzed, and Harris stood where he was told. Seconds after the ball was snapped, Harris intercepted the ball and took it to the endzone for the win.

“I’d like to say that we called that defense,” Duda said. “But we didn’t. Brisker did.”

Fast forward three years, and Brisker continues to use his football IQ to better serve himself and his teammates.

Getting taken out of a game is never easy, but getting taken out three separate times and finding a way back to the playing field is nearly impossible.

On Saturday, Brisker did that and came away with a clutch interception on 4th and goal with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“When you get to be with somebody, you realize this guy’s for real, and [Brisker] is absolutely, positively for real,” Duda said. “There are 100 players who would not have come back into that game.”

Big. Play. Brisker.The preseason All-American gets the huge interception for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/of94qzzwI8 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 4, 2021

According to Brisker, he had seen the same play called while he was on the sidelines and knew the formation when he saw it, leading him to notify his fellow defensive backs and eventually make the play.

“It’s just like Madden,” Brisker said. “Once I run a play, I’ll run again later in the game if it worked.

“Once [Wisconsin] ran the play at the beginning of the game, I figured they’d run it again… once they like one thing they’ll keep going to it.”

Like Brisker and selecting plays in Madden, his relationship with Brown is also an example of the age old mantra “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Having gone to the same junior college, Brisker and Brown have traveled down similar paths to earn starting spots in Penn State’s secondary, and the bond has established a unique connection neither player has formed with any other teammate.

“The chemistry is just different,” Brisker said. “We’re always on the same page… Just always trying to make each other better.”

According to Brown, the connection the two safeties have is more than a relationship between two teammates in the same position group — it’s a brotherhood.

“Through the years, playing together, working out together and pushing each other through adversity, it’s just pulled us closer as brothers,” Brown said. “We want to continue to be brothers from here on out. It’s just a permanent thing with us now.”

The pick that officially wrapped it up. Penn State goes 1-0 this week. pic.twitter.com/cCVKdEPQYX — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 4, 2021

While the similarities between the two are clear, the paths they took remain unique in comparison.

With Brisker hailing from Pittsburgh and Brown from Trenton, New Jersey, the two players had different experiences before finding a home at Lackawanna.

According to Reiss, what made Brown similar to Brisker at Lackawanna was his mentality and desire to be an “awesome football player.”

“His work ethic was kind of similar to Jaquan,” Reiss said. “His understanding of opposing offenses at the junior college level was really, really good.”

Like Brisker, Brown entered Lackawanna with a passion for football and a goal to play Division I.

“His first day here, [Brown] was an absolute dream,” Reiss said. “He was just all about the program and all about football.”

According to Reiss, Brown was “tuned in” on the little things of the sport — even for things as simple as eating dinner with the team and putting on his cleats and practice uniform.

While Lackawanna served as an outlet for both Brown and Brisker to analyze opposing offenses and establish a vigorous work ethic, the development of both safeties comes down to a love of football.

With all that comes in a journey to dominate the sport of football, the most important element for Brisker is just “being a football player” and “making plays.”

At Lackawanna, Brisker and Brown were given the opportunity to work on a rigorous schedule but play and practice freely, allowing each athlete to separate themselves from others across the country and make those around them better.

“They really excelled here when given the opportunity in a leadership role,” Duda said. “When young kids come from all different backgrounds, sometimes they need somebody who is their own age to tell them what's up, and these guys weren't afraid to do that.”

Working side by side in Penn State’s secondary, Brisker and Brown now have the most unique task yet: becoming leaders for each other.

While Duda said he believes Brown — who joined Lackawanna as a cornerback — has one more year to progress at safety, his projected ceiling for Brisker is as high as anyone’s.

Brisker already has an All-American honor under his belt, so his presence should serve Brown substantially as he makes a name for himself as a first-year starter.

It’s hard to find a better mentor than Brisker for a developing defensive back, but unfortunately for Brown, Brisker will be leaving Penn State one way or another at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Duda doesn’t think Brisker will have any problems adjusting to the next level.

“If he gets on an NFL roster, it will be extremely hard to remove him from it,” Duda said. “Once he gets there, I find it very difficult to believe that any general manager is going to say, ‘Well he’s big, he’s fast, he’s physical, he can tackle, has great ball skills, works really hard, stays out of trouble, but we don't want him.’”