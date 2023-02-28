The NFL Draft is just around the corner, but first up, Penn State players will perform in front of NFL teams at the NFL Scouting Combine starting on Tuesday.

In 2023, seven Penn State players were invited to the combine to test their athletic abilities.

The combine has been around since 1982, but some of the best performances from Penn Staters have come in recent years.

One of the best years for the Nittany Lions was 2018, headlined by safety Troy Apke and running back Saquon Barkley.

Here’s a look at some of the best performances by Penn State players in NFL Scouting Combine history.

Saquon Barkley, 2018

In 2018, Penn State dominated the NFL Combine with Barkley as one of the leaders.

No. 26 is known for his strength and showed why in 2018. At 233 pounds, Barkley pumped out 29 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which tied with Georgia’s Nick Chubb for the most by a running back in the class.

On the speed front, Barkley also had one of the best running back times. The Nittany Lion star clocked a 4.40-second 40-yard dash. He finished second among running backs behind NC State’s Nyheim Hines, but Hines was 35 pounds lighter.

Barkley didn’t participate in the broad jump, but he did complete his vertical. He had a 41-inch vertical, the most by a running back in the class, and was half an inch shy of the best at the combine.

His performance at the 2018 NFL Combine improved his draft stock, and the running back was drafted with the second overall pick by the New York Giants.

Troy Apke, 2018

Barkley had one of the best performances by a running back at the 2018 NFL Combine, but safety Troy Apke might’ve had the best performance by a Penn Stater ever.

Apke blitzed a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, the fifth best in 2018. The best time at the combine was a three-way tie between cornerbacks; Ohio State’s Denzel Ward, Tulane’s Parry Nickerson and LSU’s Donte Jackson all clocked a 4.32.

He then posted a 41-inch vertical, tying Barkley, and was a half-inch short of the best in the combine.

Apke, the former track-and-field runner, performed best at the 40-yard dash and the vertical jump. He participated in the broad jump and leaped a seventh-best 131 inches.

He didn’t perform as well at the bench press, but at 198 pounds, Apke still managed to bench 225 pounds for 16 reps.

Apke was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 after testing exceptionally in February.

Justin King, 2008

Apke might’ve had a fast 40-yard dash, but it wasn’t the fastest by a Penn State player in combine history.

That record goes to cornerback Justin King. King ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash in 2008. His 4.31 was third behind Tennessee State’s Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and East Carolina’s Chris Johnson, who ran a then-NFL record 4.24.

The closest to King’s Penn State record is Apke with his 4.34, and coming behind him is wide receiver Deon Butler with a 4.38 set in 2009.

King didn’t do too well at the bench press but did well in the broad jump and the vertical jump.

The Pittsburgh native was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the fourth round in 2008.

A.Q. Shipley, 2009

Just one year after King set the Penn State record for the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley set the record on the bench press.

Shipley pumped out 33 reps of 225 on the bench press. His 33 reps are one more than Kevin Givens’ effort in 2019, which has been the closest one since Shipley.

His 33 reps were tied for sixth-best at the NFL Combine that year.

Shipley was drafted in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Steelers and retired in 2020.

Grant Haley, 2018

Penn State defensive back Grant Haley showed off his speed and agility when he returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown against Ohio State in 2016, and he displayed those skills later at the NFL Combine in 2018.

Haley, like Apke and Barkley, had a well-rounded performance dominated by his agility.

On the speed front, Haley posted the seventh-best 40-yard dash in Penn State history with a 4.44.

Haley climbed the Penn State record books in the three-cone drill and the 20-yard shuttle run.

He posted a Penn State-best 6.51-second three-cone drill and a second-best 3.94 seconds for the 20-yard shuttle run.

Haley’s three-cone drill was the third best in 2018 behind Oklahoma corner Jordan Thomas and Pitt’s Avonte Maddox.

However, Haley’s NFL Combine performance wasn’t enough to be drafted by an NFL team, but he did sign with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Odafe Oweh, 2021

Penn State pass rusher Odafe Oweh attracted several eyes with his numbers at the NFL Combine in 2021, especially when it came to the 40-yard dash.

Oweh weighed in at 257 pounds and still ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, which was the sixth-fastest time in the class.

He ran the fastest of any linemen at the combine, and the only faster times were by wide receivers and defensive backs.

Oweh’s numbers landed him in the first round, going to the Baltimore Ravens with the 31st overall pick.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE