Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley dropped back for a pass, and Penn State sophomore safety Jaylen Reed came screaming off the end, wrapping up Finley.

“I was just gravitating toward the ball, not knowing what was going to happen,” Reed said Wednesday via Zoom. “I was just running. I was just trying to give a great effort to the ball.”

Finley was able to get the ball off, but with Reed on his back, he threw a wobbly pass up in the air. Redshirt-freshman safety Zakee Wheatley saw the ball in the air and dove to catch it, picking up the Nittany Lions' first interception of the season.

“He got out there and made the play,” Reed said. “When we watched it back on film, it was just a good play. Another good play by Zakee by diving out, reaching for the ball.”

The interception was not only the first of the season for the Nittany Lions, but it was the first of Wheatley’s. It also may be the first of many, with Wheatley generating buzz in Happy Valley as the Nittany Lions’ Takeaway King through both spring and fall camp.

“It was great,” Wheatley said. “I know that play wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for JReed… It just shows how dynamic the playmakers are that we have in our safety room.”

From Adrian Amos to Garrett Taylor to Marcus Allen to Jaquan Brisker, Penn State has had quite a history of producing NFL talent in its safety room. Fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown is well on his way to being the next name on the list.

Brisker and Brown together in 2021 was a dynamic duo on the back end. With Brisker now gone, though, there were quite a few questions as to who would fill the spot beside Brown in 2022 and just how good he would be.

Junior safety Keaton Ellis has taken the reins as the starter and played well, while a pair of younger names — Reed and Wheatley — have stolen the spotlight the most since Brisker’s departure.

Wheatley, the Takeaway King, redshirted in 2021 after only playing the maximum four games and made a highly anticipated transition from cornerback to safety this year. Reed, who played in eight games and flashed at times in 2021, has been labeled as having one of the highest football IQs on the roster.

“He’s one of our best football players as far as just knowing football and seeing football,” safeties coach Anthony Poindexter said last week.

Both Reed and Wheatley have been connected since they were recruited back in 2020 and started talking to each other once they announced their commitment to the class of 2021. These days, Wheatley and Reed are roommates.

“He’s a great roommate,” Reed said. “I don’t know if I would’ve roomed with him if he wasn’t a great roommate. That’s my dog.”

The quarterback-hurry-turned-interception against Auburn was just one of the impacts the duo has made so far, even if it’s only in their first real season making significant contributions.

“That just shows a lot of growth between me and Zakee,” Reed said. “When the opportunity comes, we are going to make them.”

It’s not just last Saturday’s interception for Wheatley, either.

Defending a 14-10 lead late in the first half against a Purdue team marching down the field, Wheatley punched the ball free from Purdue’s TJ Sheffield’s hands. Joey Porter Jr. fell on the fumble, and Penn State quieted the threat before scoring its own points as the first-half clock expired.

“When he gets in the game on Saturday and the ball carrier’s got the ball on the inside arm,” James Franklin said after Purdue. “Always have the ball toward the sideline for that very reason, but the ball was there.

“Zakee has the ability to get his hands on the ball, whether it's interceptions or a critical fumble that we were able to capitalize on.”

It comes naturally to Wheatley since all he did growing up was play sports that involved catching.

He played shortstop and outfield in Little League baseball, and he doubled as a wide receiver and defensive back on his high school football team.

“I think when I am on the field I just have a knack for reading the football, reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Wheatley said. “When the ball goes in the air, I don’t think I’m a safety. I’m thinking that’s my ball, and I’m going to catch it like a receiver. It’s going to be mine.”

The Takeaway King is high praise for a second-year player, especially since he shares the room with Brown, who tied for the nation’s lead with six interceptions in 2021.

The youngster isn’t letting the hype get to his head, though.

“The Takeaway King is great,” Wheatley said. “It shows the outsiders and myself what I can do, but there is a lot more work to be done. I came out in the fall, humble, ready to work, and it happened to happen again. So far this season, I have the same mindset. In three games, I have been able to cause a few turnovers. For me, just don’t let the outside noise get you.”

Takeaways help Wheatley’s case for the ultimate goal of starting on the team, but it’s been hard for either Wheatley or Reed to break through because of Ellis’ presence.

According to Poindexter, though, “starter” is more of just a label than anything else. The trio gets fairly similar playing time, and none of the three carry an ego over who is playing and when.

“They know they are going to go into the game and play,” Poindexter said. “They are not looking around wondering when I am going to put them in.”

However, playing time has been pushing Reed and Wheatley to play better. “Iron sharpens iron,” as Wheatley put it.

“There’s no hate, just straight competition and good work between us,” Wheatley said. “It’s a friendly competition, and we’re making each other better.”

Wheatley and Reed, the roommates, see plenty of each other on and off the field. They were both put into the competition for the second starting safety spot, and they both have similar goals they want to accomplish in 2022 and beyond.

According to Reed, everyone has “their person” that they’re closest with on the roster — his, of course, is Wheatley.

“It helps because we know we have big trust in each other,” Reed said. “I trust everybody on the team, but I have big trust in Zakee because I know he is going to make a big play every time he is on the field.”

