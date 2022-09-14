Adbul Carter laid down the hit stick in just his first defensive snap with Penn State.

Despite being ejected for targeting on this play, in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 Week 1 victory over Purdue, Carter returned to Happy Valley unfazed.

He followed with one of the more impressive performances from a Penn State true freshman linebacker since Micah Parsons.

“He flashed and did some really good things,” James Franklin said Tuesday of Carter’s five-tackle showing against Ohio. “He has the ability to find the ball in traffic. He's one of our more explosive guys.”

Primarily rotating with Curtis Jacobs at strong-side linebacker, Carter has followed in the footsteps of one of Penn State’s top defensive weapons.

Jacobs has also made a name for himself with his explosiveness — tallying 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks last season. If he keeps it up, there’s a good chance Jacobs hears his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter could be next to carry the load of the linebacker corps when Jacobs inevitably moves on.

“I see a lot of myself in him,” Jacobs said. “A lot of the questions he's asking are stuff that I was asking Jesse [Luketa], Ellis [Brooks] and Brandon [Smith], when I first started here.”

Flashback to two seasons ago when Jacobs was a highly touted freshman himself — Penn State’s top-rated commitment of that year’s cycle.

Through five games in 2020, Jacobs tallied nine tackles and began to turn heads for his explosive play.

Carter could break Jacobs’ freshman tackle total in just his third game as a Nittany Lion, coming against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. If he’d played past his one defensive snap at Purdue, Carter might have broken it already.

“Not getting more reps in that game one was not ideal,” Franklin said, “but obviously there’s a lot to build on right now.”

For the members of the coaching staff, it comes down to how much they can trust Carter, an 18-year-old, to step into a premier role on the defense.

Another question is whether Carter can trust himself.

However, Franklin said he believes Carter is becoming increasingly comfortable in the middle of the field.

“I know he's gained more and more confidence, and I know Manny [Diaz] has gained more and more confidence in him as well,” Franklin said, “so that he can literally go out and use all the skills that he has, with less thinking, which will make him even more a violent and fast player.”

More trust from his coaches should bring more playing time for Carter, especially in critical situations.

Auburn has one of the nation’s top rushing attacks, which is likely to test Penn State’s linebackers Saturday, especially since the Nittany Lions have faced two pass-heavy offenses in both of its season-opening contests.

As a result, Carter could hear his name called early and often against the Tigers.

“That kid is so impressive, man. He just wants to get better every day,” Jacobs said. “I feel like he's doing really, really good things, and that's going to be really beneficial for us down the road.”

