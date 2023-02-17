As former Michigan coach and athletic director Bo Schembechler toured the Beaver Stadium facilities in 2003, he stopped at a mural from the 1999 season in the upstairs recruiting lounge.

Pictured were Courtney Brown, LaVar Arrington and Brandon Short, three All-Americans standing with hands on their hips and steam coming from their mouths in a Penn State huddle.

“How the hell did we beat you guys that year?” Schembechler asked longtime Nittany Lion equipment manager Spider Caldwell.

Remembering the game-winning touchdown pass that killed national title hopes, it quickly occurred to Caldwell just how a two-loss Michigan team came into a full Beaver Stadium and beat one of the top defenses in Penn State program history.

“Well, Coach,” Caldwell replied, “that’d be Tom Brady.”

A 10-point comeback capped by a game-winner in the corner of the end zone showcased a side of Brady that fans, teammates and coaches had never seen before.

It was the mind-blowing, win-under-any-circumstances side of Brady that football watchers came to know and expect over his 23-year NFL career before announcing his retirement on Feb. 1.

But prior to winning seven Super Bowls, three MVPs or even that game, Brady was a frail and immobile quarterback fighting to keep his starting spot with the Wolverines, let alone a job in the NFL.

“He would say if [football] didn’t work out, then he’d go back to California and sell insurance with his dad who worked at an insurance company,” Short told The Daily Collegian. “That was his plan.”

Michigan had come within just three points of a third consecutive loss the week before traveling to Penn State. Some began to question whether it was time to give second-year quarterback Drew Henson another nod after replacing Brady against Syracuse in Week 3.

Henson, a two-sport athlete who also starred in baseball, was once the nation’s No. 1 recruit and carried a more athletic upside than what Brady brought to the table.

“[Brady] was kind of like the second banana at Michigan then,” the Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella told the Collegian. “All the attention was focused on Henson, but Lloyd Carr, who was the coach then, just had a lot of faith and confidence in Brady.”

It could be the same faith and confidence that teammates and coaches have instilled in Brady to get the job done even into his mid-40s.

Whether down 28-3 midway through the third quarter or down 10 in the fourth, ruling Brady out of a comeback has never been an option. But few, including his teammates, knew of his god-gifted abilities over his college career.

“There's no way that I would have known Tom was going to have the type of career that he's had,” former Michigan wide receiver Marcus Knight told the Collegian. “The only thing I could tell you about Tom is that I knew he was going to do his job and he was going to do his job very well.”

Despite being sacked six times and throwing three interceptions — his last being a pick-6 to safety Bhawoh Jue — Brady ultimately locked in with the Wolverines down 27-17 with 9:44 left to play against the Nittany Lions in 1999.

First came a 12-play, 81-yard drive ending in an unorthodox Brady rushing touchdown. Then, with the ball back and under two minutes to play, Brady led a 24-yard drive and found himself 11 yards from the lead.

In tight pressure, Brady looked toward his second read, Knight, in the back left corner of the end zone and let it fly.

Touchdown.

“It was a compliment to Brady that he stayed with it because the look didn't say to throw it to that spot,” Knight said. “But he did see that I had a step and that the middle safety was by himself… He put a perfect ball there in the corner. I got a step, and the rest is history.

“It’s one of the highlights of my career.”

History, in Knight’s terms, came in the form of two more comeback victories to close out the 1999 season — overcoming a seven-point deficit to Ohio State the next week and then a two-touchdown disadvantage to Alabama in the Orange Bowl after that.

Michigan’s 35-34 overtime victory against the Crimson Tide was arguably the best game of Brady’s college career, having completed 34 of 46 pass attempts for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Penn State, a team that started undefeated but dropped its final three games of the season, things weren’t so pretty.

“That loss was more than just a loss because it really kickstarted a dark period of time between then through 2004 until Joe [Paterno] was able to bring the team back in 2005,” the Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel told the Collegian. “That really kickstarted a bad stretch for them — the worst stretch they’ve had.”

After jumping out to a 9-0 start in 1999, a national championship was the expectation for the Nittany Lions, who possessed the following spring’s No. 1 and 2 overall NFL Draft picks in Brown and Arrington, respectively.

A fourth-quarter collapse to 5-3 Minnesota, however, was a stunning turn of events that changed the trajectory of the season. The Michigan loss only added fuel to the fire.

“That defense was loaded with individual talent. I don't know that they really played great,” Rudel said. “They certainly didn’t play great late in the year, and they were just shocked by Minnesota.”

What began with a potential trip to a national championship quickly shifted to 9-3 and a bid for the Alamo Bowl.

Penn State struggled from 2000 to 2004, going a combined 26-33 over those years. Meanwhile, Brady began to make a name for himself as an up-and-coming talent after famously being drafted No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

His second year in the league, Brady took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

He went on to win six more.

“I used to see him when I was in New York,” Short, a former New York Giant, said. “I would always tell him, ‘I’ve got some insurance I want to sell you, man.’

“Guy ended up being the greatest of all time.”

