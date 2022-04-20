As is often the case with investigative reporting, ESPN’s Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne undertook the responsibility of telling stories that their sources had buried for decades.

Their story, “Untold,” details the sexual abuse crimes and murders of former Penn State football player Todd Hodne and the effects they had the people in his sphere of influence.

According to Junod and Lavigne, the four-act article took two years to complete.

“I’ve been at it for a long time. I’ve heard a lot of stories, and this one because of the intensity of it, because of the length of it, because of the difficulty of it, really feels like a combination of some kind,” Junod told the Collegian. “I don’t know if the word is satisfying because I think I’m too tired to be satisfied.

“But it’s fulfilling in a way, and I know that we did the best that we possibly could.”

In Lavigne and Junod’s article, the sources are the focus. However, getting in touch with people 40 years later brought forth a battle between will and time.

At the time of Hodne’s crimes, the internet was yet to be invented, so most of the documents were filed away in folders as opposed to the virtual storage many are accustomed to today.

“People think today it’s so easy to find someone because of social media because all of your numbers and stuff are online, but keep in mind, I was trying to find a lot of women who had changed their names and had probably married long before,” Lavigne told the Collegian. “So it was really difficult.”

According to Lavigne, she, Junod and producer Nicole Noren spent “hours” in the Pattee and Paterno library at Penn State, searching and sifting through everything from video to text.

Student publications like La Vie, the school’s annual yearbook, and The Daily Collegian played a role in finding resources, including Betsy Sailor’s original roommate ad.

Lavigne recounted many times where she was cautious to talk about certain topics over the phone with sources because of the subject matter. She said she was wary of being on speaker phone and wanted to ensure she was talking to the correct person.

Meanwhile, Junod remembers a woman “nearly fell to the floor” when he contacted her.

The custom at the time in Long Island, New York — the location of half of Hodne’s crimes — was to hide the names of sexual abuse survivors, while the investigation files at Penn State “just don’t exist anymore” outside of Sailor, according to Junod.

“One thing that is routinely frustrating to me and to other journalists is the sort of unique situation you have there in Pennsylvania, where you have these sort of quasi-public universities, and they’re not subject to the state’s open-record laws,” Lavigne said. “It really kind of floors me that after [the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case] and after people really called for greater transparency, that a change in laws in Pennsylvania did not follow.”

Lavigne and Junod cold-called and wrote letters to people to “make [their] own luck” because of the difficulty in finding the right people to write the story. After repeating that process over and over for two years, the question arises — why write the story?

For Junod, a Long Island native, the idea behind this story has stuck around with him since Hodne’s convictions over four decades ago, even writing in his journal that he would “one day write a story about Todd Hodne.”

The story exceeds personal goals, however, as Junod and Lavigne cited the potential impact of the report on the people who encountered Hodne.

“They’ve been carrying around the story for four-plus decades. They are in their 60s, they have lived with the burden of the untold for most of their lives,” Junod said. “To provide them that opportunity really means a lot to me.”

The sense of respect and teamwork that Junod and Lavigne developed over the creative construction of the story was needed in seeing “Untold” come to fruition. For Lavigne, her admiration for Junod started back when she was a student at Nebraska.

“Tom will hate that I tell this story because it does speak to our age difference, but our professor shared with our class a story that Tom wrote,” Lavigne said. “I always really admired his writing. I mean, who doesn’t?”

After working on a previous story together along with “Untold,” the respect was mutual between the two.

“Paula’s a force and an inspiration,” Junod said. “I mean, there’s not a phone call that Paula won’t make, there’s not a records request that Paula won’t make, there’s not a fact that she won’t check. She’s indomitable.”

Junod’s writing experience paired with Lavigne’s specialty in investigative reporting, covering similar topics like Baylor and Michigan State’s sex abuse allegations, formed a “masterclass in narrative writing,” in Lavigne’s words.

According to Junod, “you’re dealing with the most intense human emotions” as a journalist telling a story of this magnitude. As a result, listening to people when they’re both at “their strongest and most vulnerable at the same time” is a necessity.

“The things you learn as a journalist and the things you see as a journalist are too big for it to be just a job,” Junod said. “When somebody’s telling you something that’s really important to them, it better be important to you.”

