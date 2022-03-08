The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are retaining one of their offensive weapons from the previous five seasons.

Chris Godwin received the Buccaneers' franchise tag for the second-straight season. He's the second Nittany Lion to receive the tag thus far, joining Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins.

We've used our franchise tag on @CGtwelve_.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 8, 2022

The Buccaneers' goal was reportedly to work out a long-term deal with Godwin before the tag deadline, but the sides didn't come to an agreement.

The wide receiver's 2021 season ended early when he suffered an ACL tear in Week 15, but Godwin still finished with respectable numbers.

The former Nittany Lion caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per catch while scoring five touchdowns through 14 games in 2021.

The Buccaneers' third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Godwin has made 47 starts, 342 catches for 4,643 yards and scored 29 touchdowns through five seasons in Tampa Bay.

