One former Penn Stater heard his name called in the United States Football League (USFL) draft.

Christian Campbell was drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the first pick in the 10th round of the new league's inaugural draft Tuesday.

The cornerback earned All-Big Ten honorable mention nods from the coaches and media following his senior year in 2017.

In his senior campaign, he totaled 45 tackles, including two for loss, 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack.

Through four seasons at Penn State, Campbell appeared in 44 games.

