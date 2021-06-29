With numerous Penn State recruiting targets for the class of 2022 set to make their college decisions in July, the Nittany Lions are beginning to wrap up a historic year on the recruiting trail.

Twelve prospects currently make up James Franklin’s next recruiting class — listed as No. 7 in the country.

While more 2022 prospects are destined to join the Penn State program after four weeks of official visits, it’s nearly time for Franklin and his staff to turn their attention to the next group of prospective Nittany Lions.

There’s still a ton of work to do in polishing off the class of 2022, but here is an early look at where the blue and white stands in recruiting for the class of 2023.

Year of the linebacker?

After locking up a top-40 linebacker in both 2019 and 2020 — Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs — Penn State has gone stale in its recruitment of players at the position for both the class of 2021 and 2022.

Three-star prospects Jamari Buddin and Kobe King make up the list of linebackers to enter Franklin’s program for this upcoming season. Meanwhile, the blue and white has yet to earn a commitment from a single linebacker for the 2022 class.

Fortunately for Nittany Lion fans, there seems to be a plan in place to keep “Linebacker U” alive and well in Happy Valley.

Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry realize the future hole at the position and have made it a priority to focus their energy on linebacker recruits for 2023.

So far, the blue and white have already brought in five 2023 linebacker prospects on unofficial visits — Ta’Mere Robinson, Josiah Trotter, Semaj Bridgeman, Tackett Curtis and James Heard.

Of these five, one name to keep a close eye on is Robinson, who took a campus visit to University Park in April and followed up with an official visit in June.

The Pittsburgh native is ranked as the No. 62-overall prospect by 247Sports, earning himself a 4-star rating.

Phil Trautwein could see first 5-star commitment

All signs had pointed to the No. 5-ranked tackle for 2021 Nolan Rucci to become the first 5-star offensive lineman to commit to Penn State in the Phil Trautwein era. However, the Nittany Lions lost Rucci to Wisconsin in September.

While missing out on Rucci — the No. 1-ranked player in Pennsylvania — was quite the loss for Trautwein in his first recruiting cycle as Penn State’s offensive line coach, he was still able to make a splash with 2022 4-star Drew Shelton.

With top-60 prospect Landon Tengwall set to join Franklin’s program this fall and Shelton set to follow the year after, Trautwein has done a phenomenal job gaining top offensive linemen since he was hired in January 2020.

In 2023, Trautwein has a shot at bringing in his top-rated prospect thus far — the first 5-star commitment of his young career.

After receiving a scholarship offer in April 2020, 5-star guard Alex Birchmeier made his way to Happy Valley for a campus visit this past April and followed with an unofficial visit in June.

Since taking his unofficial visit, Birchmeier — who is ranked as the No. 1 interior lineman and No. 31-overall prospect for 2023 — has been tied almost exclusively to the Nittany Lions.

It’s very possible the Ashburn, Virginia, native could become Trautwein’s first 5-star whenever he chooses to make his college decision.

Other prospects to keep an eye on

After decommitting from Penn State in January, the Nittany Lions lone commitment for the class of 2023, Mathias “Mega” Barnwell made his way back to Happy Valley in June — his third visit to University Park since 2019.

At the time of his commitment in June 2020 at just 15 years old, Barnwell became the youngest Penn State commit in program history. However, he and his family decided it was likely too early to make his college decision, so Barnwell reentered the recruiting cycle.

Nonetheless, Barnwell is still highly considering the Nittany Lions and is a name to keep a look out for on the recruiting trail.

Other than Barnwell, there are a couple of recruits from the class of 2023 who are already making noise around the Penn State community.

The Nittany Lions brought in two in-state 4-stars on unofficial visits in June — Rodney Gallagher and Shawn Battle.

Gallagher, a two-sport athlete from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, has played quarterback, wide receiver and safety in his two seasons at Laurel Highlands.

Ranked as the No. 1-overall player from Pennsylvania for the class of 2023, Gallagher could stay local and choose Penn State — a school just under three hours from his home in Uniontown.

Another local product, Battle took his unofficial visit just a few weeks before Gallagher did this June.

Battle is a 4-star cornerback from Philadelphia and could find himself on another visit to Happy Valley very soon.

It’s still far too early to predict how the 2023 class will shake out, but Barnwell, Gallagher and Battle are all names who could very well appear as the first commitments for Penn State.

