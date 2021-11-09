One of the most complete all-around teams in the Big Ten, Michigan has improved in almost every facet of its game in comparison to last season.

Entering Saturday, the Wolverines sit at No. 7 in the country in points against and No. 20 in points for. That’s pretty impressive for a team that finished No. 95 and No. 66 in those categories at the conclusion of last season.

Led by a robust defense that allows the 10th-lowest passing efficiency in the country, Michigan is stacked from the defensive line to the depths of its secondary.

On offense, the maize and blue has had trouble getting the passing game going on a consistent basis but has arguably the most talented running back tandem in the country this season.

Here’s a look at some of the key players who have made 2021’s Wolverine squad so dominant ahead of their matchup with the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end

Michigan’s defense is probably the best Penn State will have faced since Week 6 at Iowa.

The presence of defensive end Aidan Hutshinson serves as a key reason for that.

There’s almost always an “anchor” defensive end in Michigan’s system, just like Rashan Gary and Kwity Paye in the past. This season, that’s Hutchinson, and he’s performed arguably better than his predecessors in the role.

Currently No. 2 in the Big Ten in sacks, trailing only teammate David Ojabo, Hutchinson has defined himself as one of the most talented pass rushers in the country this season.

The Nittany Lions have had consistent problems rushing the football in 2021. With Hutchinson set to stack himself on the line of scrimmage on Saturday, don’t expect the blue and white to have any more success on the ground than it’s had over the first nine weeks.

Just like how Michigan’s defensive line can attack the run, its pass rushing is one of the best in the nation.

Penn State’s offensive line has struggled at times this season, and it can’t afford to struggle against Hutchinson and the Wolverines’ loaded defensive front.

Hassan Haskins/Blake Corum, running back

It would be unfair to include just one of Michigan’s two running backs in this list.

Similar to Ohio State’s wide receiver one-two punch of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Wolverines rip apart defenses with two stellar backs in Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum.

A two-headed monster on the ground, Haskins and Corum are both in top five in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns with 11 and 10 on the season, respectively.

As a team, Michigan has been the most dominant rushing offense in the conference this season.

The Wolverines currently lead the Big Ten with 2,107 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, thanks to the rushing prowess of Haskins and Corum.

Penn State is just three weeks removed from allowing a Beaver Stadium record 223 rushing yards to Illinois’ Chase Brown, so stopping Michigan’s tandem in the backfield could be a major challenge for a Nittany Lion defensive line that is still missing PJ Mustipher.

While the blue and white has yet to find a consistent starting running back, Michigan has two of the best in the country, making up for a less-than-ideal Wolverine passing attack.

Daxton Hill, safety

The brother of Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, safety Daxton Hill shares a similar trait: high-level athleticism.

Hill is such a unique player in the secondary because of his pure speed. It doesn’t matter if it's a pass or rush, Hill seems to always be a step ahead of the opposing offense.

Right off the snap, Hill’s explosiveness puts him in position to swallow up opponents before they even notice it.

This will especially serve a challenge for the Nittany Lions’ pass-heavy offense. The past two weeks have seen an increase in blue and white short-to-mid passing plays — just the type of passes Hill is dominant covering against.

Jahan Dotson had the best game of his college career at Maryland last Saturday, lighting up safety Nick Cross, who has been historically great against the Nittany Lions.

However, Cross is no Hill. The Michigan junior defensive back is an athletic freak who has made an impact against even the most ferocious of offensive weapons this season.

