Penn State football fans are in luck if they were looking for a way to meet some of the Nittany Lions, as Success With Honor, an alumni-and-donor-funded NIL collective, has released its two-day schedule for fan meetups and autograph signings.

Success With Honor subscribers will have the chance to attend an exclusive meet and greet where quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Ji'Ayir Brown and wide receiver Parker Washington will be present. The event will take place Friday starting at 8 p.m.

We have a weekend of events filled with PSU athletes! Our first event is a meet & greet which is set to kickoff April 22 at 8:00 pm featuring @SeanCliff14, @cpw_3, @_Tiig2 and more! This event is exclusive to Success With Honor subscribers only! Check your email for more details. pic.twitter.com/YmCAOwZVBU — Success With Honor (@success_w_honor) April 18, 2022

The following day, there will be an autograph signing with five Penn Staters, and it’s open to everyone, not just Success With Honor subscribers.

Here is our lineup for the second session of our two-part autograph signing set to start at 4:30 pm on April 23rd:@_keatonellis, @KeyvoneL, @caedanw, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and @DaequanHardy We hope to see you all there! #WeAreNIL pic.twitter.com/V44ReVxLGm — Success With Honor (@success_w_honor) April 20, 2022

The autograph signing, featuring Keyvone Lee, Daequan Hardy, Keaton Ellis, Caedan Wallace and Keandre Lambert-Smith, will take place outside of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park gates C and D from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.