Penn State football fans are in luck if they were looking for a way to meet some of the Nittany Lions, as Success With Honor, an alumni-and-donor-funded NIL collective, has released its two-day schedule for fan meetups and autograph signings.

Success With Honor subscribers will have the chance to attend an exclusive meet and greet where quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Ji'Ayir Brown and wide receiver Parker Washington will be present. The event will take place Friday starting at 8 p.m.

The following day, there will be an autograph signing with five Penn Staters, and it’s open to everyone, not just Success With Honor subscribers.

The autograph signing, featuring Keyvone Lee, Daequan Hardy, Keaton Ellis, Caedan Wallace and Keandre Lambert-Smith, will take place outside of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park gates C and D from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

