The last time Penn State rolled into Maryland Stadium, the Nittany Lions left in victorious fashion, obliterating the Terrapins 59-0.

Last season, Maryland flipped the script, handing the blue and white its third-straight loss to begin the 2020 season.

Now a split decision in the last two contests between the programs, the Nittany Lions will travel back to College Park with a shot to return to the win column against a Maryland program that has had little success against the blue and white in 44 matchups.

Despite what history might suggest, the Terrapins remain 1-0 against Penn State since last season — James Franklin would like to change that this time around.

Here are some key players Franklin and his staff have likely put an emphasis on in the film room prior to Saturday’s contest.

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, sophomore

One of the most electrifying young receivers in the Big Ten, sophomore Rakim Jarrett has served as a spark plug for Maryland since joining the program in 2020.

Due to the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Jarrett had only four games to showcase his talent last season, but he did well in limited opportunities.

What makes Jarrett such a dangerous threat to any secondary in the country is his size and durability — comparable to that of former Terrapin Stefon Diggs.

In last season’s matchup with Penn State, Jarrett lit up the Nittany Lion secondary for a season-high in two categories with 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

If he could do it as a true freshman in 2020, who’s to say Jarrett won’t do it again against a defensive back room returning nearly all of its pieces from last season?

In 2021, Jarrett has struggled with consistency — some games he’s outstanding, others he’s locked down.

But if one thing’s for certain, Jarrett has no problem finding the endzone against any opponent, having scored against some top secondaries in Iowa and Ohio State this season.

Jarett currently sits tied for No. 5 in the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns with five and most certainly would like to rise in the category following the matchup with the Nittany Lions.

Taulia Tagovailoa, quarterback, redshirt sophomore

There have been questions over the legitimacy of Taulia Tagovailoa as a starting quarterback since he won the job for Maryland prior to last season.

Tagovailoa had two great back-to-back games against Minnesota and Penn State in 2020.

However, in the other two games he played last season, he showcased two of the worst games of his college career — having thrown three interceptions in both.

In 2021, questions over Tagovailoa’s legitimacy have all but been laid to rest.

Through eight games, the redshirt sophomore currently leads the Big Ten in passing yards and sits at No. 2 in both passing touchdowns and completion percentage.

If it weren’t for his disastrous five-interception performance against Iowa in Week 5 — pretty much the only red flag of his season — it’s likely Tagovailoa might be leading in completion percentage as well.

Similar to his older brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Maryland signal caller is undersized for his position. However, his unique size allows him to leave the pocket as a threat on the ground as well.

Nick Cross, safety, junior

It doesn’t get more Maryland than junior safety Nick Cross.

A native of Bowie, Maryland, Cross attended in-state athletic powerhouse DeMatha Catholic before becoming a Terrapin.

In his third season with the program, Cross has stepped into a leadership role and now serves as the ultimate glue guy on a defense that has struggled mightily in 2021.

Cross currently leads Maryland’s defense — ranked second to last in the Big Ten — in tackles with 46 and is tied for the team lead in interceptions.

It’s no secret the Terrapins will have a tough assignment stopping Penn State wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, who both went for 100+ receiving yards against Ohio State last weekend.

If Maryland wants to win on Saturday, the defense can’t allow that to happen.

Luckily for the Terrapins, Cross has had a spectacular resume against the Nittany Lions, dating back to his true freshman season in 2019 when he caught his first career interception off of Sean Clifford.

In last season’s matchup with Penn State, Cross led the team in tackles, forced a fumble and caught another interception, holding the blue and white to just 19 points.

