Barbells clashed with squat racks as Penn State players growled and flexed, sweat dripping from their brows. Max-out day marks the end of winter workouts — a grueling seven-week gauntlet — and its custom to give your all, both mentally and physically.

From rack to rack walked Chuck Losey, with his curly-tipped handlebar mustache, overseeing the session and encouraging his athletes to push before bringing the group together for a post-workout huddle.

Losey then ventured over to the south end of the newly renovated Lasch Building weight room. There he met with the media to recap his second run of winter workouts as Penn State’s assistant athletic director for performance enhancement, the program’s head strength and conditioning position.

Here are the main takeaways from Losey’s availability.

Leaders have stepped up

When James Franklin addressed the media in early February, he made clear that his “biggest” focus of the offseason was in replenishing his program’s strong leadership from the season prior.

As the first stop in the year-long journey of a football season, winter workouts are typically where leaders first emerge, and Losey said he’s seen two players rise above the rest over the past seven weeks.

A full-time starter beside Ji’Ayir “Tig” Brown at safety last season, Keaton Ellis has stepped up on the defensive side of the ball, Losey said.

“He’s done a nice job, kind of taking the reins,” Losey said. “It’s nice when you have somebody at your position that has just as strong leadership qualities as Tig last year.”

On offense, Losey said the entire offensive line has risen to the occasion due to its depth and experience across the board, with one name in particular standing out.

Olu Fashanu could’ve been a first-round offensive tackle in this year’s NFL Draft, but he’s returned for another season and is expected to be among the nation’s top linemen next fall.

He’s “done a nice job” as a leader, Losey said, leading a pack of linemen that includes three freshmen early-enrollees.

Drew Allar’s physical development

He may not be the loudest, but at 6-foot-5, 238 pounds, Drew Allar stands out in a room differently than most other quarterbacks.

Allar’s always had the height, but it wasn’t until early-enrolling at Penn State last spring that he began filling out his stature. Since then, he’s added 20 to 25 pounds of muscle mass, Losey said.

“He looks great,” Losey said. “He looks like a defensive end right now. I’m really happy with his progress. He's put on the lean mass. He was probably behind from a strength and power standpoint and speed when he first got here, and I'll tell you what, he's closed the gap.”

Despite being a 5-star when he arrived on campus a year ago, Allar was physically behind his fellow freshman quarterback, then-3-star Beau Pribula, last winter.

As a duo, Allar and Pribula have built their frames ahead of a fall that’ll likely take much out of them as two of Penn State’s three scholarship quarterbacks on roster.

“I think the combination of having Drew, who was probably behind the curve when he first got here, and having somebody like Beau in the same room and those two in the same class,” Losey said, “has really benefited Drew.”

How transfers have fared

Fans and coaches alike have sometimes bashed the transfer portal for turning college football into a kind of a free-agent frenzy. But for a strength and conditioning coach like Losey, it makes his job a little easier.

“When you get a guy who's been in a certain system for three or four years, and then they make that change into somebody else's system, they thrive,” Losey said. “I don't think we've had a grad transfer who hasn't thrived.”

Former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck and former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain have earned tons of praise since stepping foot on campus in January. One month in at Penn State and it sounds as if nothing has changed.

“Storm has been phenomenal,” Losey said. “He’s a perfect example of how you should conduct your business when you show up on campus as a grad transfer. He's just put his head down, he's worked. He's been one of the most consistent guys in the program day in and day out.”

McClain, on the other hand, seems to be more outgoing but has brought the same work ethic and intensity on the field or in the weight room.

“He's awesome — a big, tall, long athlete, very, very athletic,” Losey said. “He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s been the same thing [as Duck]. He’s the same guy everyday, he’s consistent, he’s mature.”

