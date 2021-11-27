Sticking to run late in 4th quarter hurts Penn State football against nation’s worst pass defense

After huddling in a freezing corner of Spartan Stadium just to have James Franklin’s postgame press conference drowned out by random stadium noises, there was largely just one thing to take away: Penn State has to run the ball better.

In actuality, the Nittany Lions had one of their better rushing performances of the season.

Keyvone Lee picked up 79 yards on 15 carries for a strong 5.3-yard-per-carry average. He also broke off a 33-yard run as one of Penn State’s only explosive plays on the ground all season.

If it wasn’t for a late fumble, and generally paling in comparison to Kenneth Walker III’s 138-yard performance, there would have been more positives than negatives to take away from Penn State’s run game.

However, on the Nittany Lions’ second- and third-to-last drives they ran the ball seven times out of 10 total plays.

The results? A failure to convert in two short-yardage situations in crunch time that ended up in a turnover on downs and a lost fumble.

“We were trying to mix in the run game all day long, trying to help our offensive linemen in protection,” Franklin said. “But obviously we weren’t able to run the ball consistently enough like we needed to.”

On those seven runs in the fourth quarter, Penn State gained a total of 17 yards. The blue and white ran 26 times while throwing 34 times, and Sean Clifford had a 68% completion percentage with 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan State came into the game at No. 130 in passing yards allowed per game — There are 130 FBS teams.

Jahan Dotson shredded the Spartan defense for 137 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns, and Parker Washington and Brenton Strange each added 60-plus yards of their own.

When facing a team as abysmal against the pass as Michigan State, it’s easy to question running the ball seven out of 10 times when it matters most — especially when everyone from the head coach down has acknowledged running struggles.

While any playmaker is going to want the ball in their hands, even Lee admitted the run game can sometimes take a backseat to Penn State’s potent passing attack.

“It can be [a priority] but at the same time, we've got amazing receivers. We’ve got 'Han, Parker, KeAndre [Lambert-Smith],” Lee said. “We've got receivers like crazy that can just win the game for us if we put the ball in their hands.”

Even the No. 1 running back recognizes the importance of throwing the football in the Penn State offense, and it certainly helps to be facing the worst secondary in the nation.

If you’ve got game-breaking players like Dotson in tow, it generally makes sense to dial up their number with the game on the line; It’s what Michigan State did with Walker III, and he delivered explosive runs on multiple occasions when the Spartans’ backs were against the wall.

Dotson admitted he would’ve liked the ball in his hands, but at the end of the day he has to execute the play call no matter what it is.

“Any time we're in a situation where it's third down, money-down situation, I always want the ball in my hands. I feel like I can make a play for the football team [and] put us in a great position,” Doston said. “But even if I know it's not coming my way, I wanna impact the game and in some sort of way, making that big block or whatever it is.

“So whatever play call coach Yurcich gives us, [I] wanna make the most of it [and] just do my job.”

