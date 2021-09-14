For anyone looking to get their Penn State football fixings before the White Out on Saturday night, the State Theatre may be the place to get it.

The theatre will premiere “Saving the Roar” this weekend, a documentary based on the 2012 Nittany Lions and how they played for reasons much bigger than football following the Jerry Sandusky case.

Directed and produced by Michael P. Nash, the film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, with tickets costing $17.50-$23.50.

There will be a red carpet premiere prior to the showing on Friday and a Q&A session as well.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE