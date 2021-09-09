The landscape of college athletics has been reformed tremendously over the past couple of years due to a number of different factors. Perhaps none have had as much impact, though, as the motion for student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

And in a town like State College where Penn State football means so much to the people who flock to campus each week, many of the Nittany Lions were quick to take advantage of such an opportunity.

One of those players was starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who has been seen completing deals with restaurants, stores and is even one of the most popular athletes on the platform Cameo.

One store that has certainly been proud to showcase the senior from Cincinnati is State College stalwart McLanahan’s Penn State Room on College Avenue.

The store has had the opportunity to start selling t-shirts with players’ names, something Penn State fans have been able to purchase until just recently — at least legally, that is.

Even Clifford himself acknowledged just how special of an opportunity it is, as players get to take advantage of all sorts of new possibilities in regards to NIL.

“I think there’s definitely an importance of branding, and that wasn’t able to happen before,” Clifford said prior to the 2021 season. “The NCAA and the commissioners have done a really good job of allowing us now to use our name, image and likeness to better ourselves, to do what we want to do when it comes to being an entrepreneur.”

That’s why partnering with McLanahan’s was a no-brainer for both the store and the Nittany Lion quarterback.

Amber Blose, head of NIL management at McLanahan’s, said this has been a wonderful opportunity for the business, and it can’t wait for big crowds to be back in State College for football weekends.

“We can't wait to see people back in town,” Blose told The Daily Collegian. “Even last weekend, just having the energy of the town is something that we've always loved... We're really looking forward to having even more people back in the area and coming in and seeing the NIL [apparel] here — and hopefully picking up some of it.”

Among the new arrivals that can be found in the windows of McLanahan’s are Clifford and Caedan Wallace T-shirts, now with last names on the back and signatures on the front.

The store has even tried to cater to the desires of both the athletes and the consumers, but it’s learning on the fly as they pick up the ins and outs of the new opportunity.

“We didn't have a definitive plan just because everything was so new and moving [quickly],” Blose added. “It's been a great experience and a learning experience for us on how to carry this gear so far.”

While the players and retailers have been reaping the benefits of this new opportunity, James Franklin is also excited about the chance his players are receiving.

He said it’s something he wants his guys to take full advantage of — just as long as it isn’t a distraction to getting a proper education and playing college football in the fall.

“We've embraced it. We want to be bold and aggressive and everything we possibly can do,” Franklin said at Big Ten Football Media Days this summer. “For us, it's really about the student-athlete and making sure that they're going to have an opportunity to capitalize on this. I’ve been really proud [of our guys] because I think they've shown a very mature approach.”

It’s still early in the process for many of these athletes, and there’s sure to be more clarity and knowledge coming to all parties involved.

And for a big name like Clifford, the opportunities could truly be endless for him as he continues to take the offers presented to him with this new deal.

“I’m excited to explore all of the other possibilities with NIL because the possibilities are kind of endless.”

