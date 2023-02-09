Rose Bowl, Sean Clifford hat wave

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) waves his hat to the crowd as he leaves the field following Penn State's voctory over Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15.

The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season.

The first 1,000 fans at the team's game against the Fredrick Keys will receive a Clifford Bobblehead, in partnership with the quarterback's company Limitless NIL.

The Spikes kick off their season on June 1 against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the road.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags