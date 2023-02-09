Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15.

The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season.

You're invited to the Sean Clifford Retirement Party on July 15, featuring a Sean Clifford Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Lion Country Kia!Share in plenty of gifts & activities, including the 1923 Team Photo - more info at https://t.co/S7GJOdOQ5Z pic.twitter.com/AzxQUfKKDx — State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) February 2, 2023

The first 1,000 fans at the team's game against the Fredrick Keys will receive a Clifford Bobblehead, in partnership with the quarterback's company Limitless NIL.

The Spikes kick off their season on June 1 against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the road.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE