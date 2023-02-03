Penn State received the commitment of a local preferred walk-on on Friday afternoon.

Finn Furmanek, a member of State College Area High School’s squad, announced his intention to continue his athletic career with the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account.

Furmanek, standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is listed as an athlete on his Twitter account, though much of his production came at quarterback. Furmanek passed for 1,593 yards, ran for 589 yards and caught 15 passes for 170 yards.

Furmanek won’t have to travel far to join blue and white, as he’ll have the opportunity to represent his hometown school.

