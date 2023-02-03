Mike Yurcich Rose Bowl Presser

Penn State Football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich addresses reporters during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl game. The press conference took place on Dec. 16, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State received the commitment of a local preferred walk-on on Friday afternoon.

Finn Furmanek, a member of State College Area High School’s squad, announced his intention to continue his athletic career with the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account.

Furmanek, standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is listed as an athlete on his Twitter account, though much of his production came at quarterback. Furmanek passed for 1,593 yards, ran for 589 yards and caught 15 passes for 170 yards.

Furmanek won’t have to travel far to join blue and white, as he’ll have the opportunity to represent his hometown school.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.