A State College Area High School player is staying home to continue his football career.

Jashaun Green, who has played both wide receiver and defensive back with the Little Lions, announced his commitment to Penn State on Saturday morning. He’ll walk-on with the program in its class of 2022.

After a long conversation with family, I am blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Penn State University!!! WE ARE🦁💙🤍@coachjfranklin @DannKabalaPSU @CoachTerryPSU pic.twitter.com/j3ajPSoPGR — Jashaun Green (@JashaunGreen5) February 19, 2022

Green has some self-reported stats in his Twitter bio, listing himself at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds with a 4.5 second 40-yard dash.

Safeties Keaton Ellis and Jaden Seider are current Nittany Lions who hail from State High. Seider, son of running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, played just two years at State High after moving from West Virginia, while Ellis was born in State College.

