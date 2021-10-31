Penn State football vs. Ohio State, Strange (86)

Tight end Brenton Strange (86) reacts after missing a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Penn State football's game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 33-24.

Following a single-digit loss to Ohio State, Penn State found out what time it will kick off against its next Big Ten opponent.

The Nittany Lions are slated to get things going at 3:30 p.m. against Maryland on Nov. 6 on FS1.

Should Penn State win and snap its three-game losing streak, James Franklin's squad would become bowl eligible.

The mid-afternoon kick will take place in College Park and be Penn State's second-last road contest of the season.

