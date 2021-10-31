Following a single-digit loss to Ohio State, Penn State found out what time it will kick off against its next Big Ten opponent.

The Nittany Lions are slated to get things going at 3:30 p.m. against Maryland on Nov. 6 on FS1.

Should Penn State win and snap its three-game losing streak, James Franklin's squad would become bowl eligible.

The mid-afternoon kick will take place in College Park and be Penn State's second-last road contest of the season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE