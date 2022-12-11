Penn State will be without star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Parker Washington in the Rose Bowl, but Utah will now be without its star tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl due to injury, as was announced on his Twitter Sunday evening. Kincaid also announced that he is declaring for the NFL Draft and that he is focusing on rehab for his unspecified injury.

Kincaid is the Utes’ leading receiver in every statistical category, making this a considerable loss to Utah’s offense. Kincaid led the Utes with 70 receptions, 890 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, with his reception and yardage totals also leading all FBS tight ends.

Despite not being available for the game, Kincaid said he intends to still attend the game to support his teammates. However, the hole Kincaid leaves won’t be filled easily.

