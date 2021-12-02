Specialist Jordan Stout becomes 6th Penn State football player to accept Senior Bowl invite

Days after winning Big Ten Punter of the Year, Penn State special teams threat Jordan Stout has made the next step en route to a career in the NFL.

On Thursday, Stout became the sixth Nittany Lion to accept an invite to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Stout joins Jahan Dotson, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jaquan Brisker, Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa as Nittany Lions set to participate in the annual showcase.

