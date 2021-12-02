Specialist Jordan Stout becomes 6th Penn State football player to accept Senior Bowl invite

Days after winning Big Ten Punter of the Year, Penn State special teams threat Jordan Stout has made the next step en route to a career in the NFL.
On Thursday, Stout became the sixth Nittany Lion to accept an invite to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
We would like to welcome @PennStateFball PT Jordan Stout @Jordanstout92 to the 2022 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #WeAre #FlipTheField #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/GV8gP3mkj9— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 2, 2021
Stout joins Jahan Dotson, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jaquan Brisker, Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa as Nittany Lions set to participate in the annual showcase.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
The Dallas Cowboys may have gone just 1-3 in November, but their star linebacker Micah Parso…