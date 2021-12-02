You are the owner of this article.
Specialist Jordan Stout becomes 6th Penn State football player to accept Senior Bowl invite

Jordan Stout (98) prepares to kick ball during Michigan State game

Penn State kicker and punter Jordan Stout (98) prepares to kick the ball in a punt during the first quarter of the football game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 30-27.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Days after winning Big Ten Punter of the Year, Penn State special teams threat Jordan Stout has made the next step en route to a career in the NFL.

On Thursday, Stout became the sixth Nittany Lion to accept an invite to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Stout joins Jahan Dotson, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jaquan Brisker, Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa as Nittany Lions set to participate in the annual showcase.

