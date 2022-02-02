Outside of a brief stint in Austria, Stacy Collins has never played or coached football farther east than South Dakota. That is, until he signed on to fill Penn State’s vacant special teams coordinator position in January.

Less than a month into his tenure, Collins’ West Coast influence is already taking hold. He addressed the media for the first time as a Nittany Lion coach on Wednesday, highlighted by a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman and Washington native Vega Ioane.

When addressing Ioane’s decision to come to Penn State, James Franklin quickly mentioned Collins’ influence in that area of the country, one where Penn State’s presence hasn’t been especially strong in recent years.

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and Collins led the recruitment for Ioane, and his commitment and signing with the Nittany Lions was a quick turnaround, going from an offer to a visit to pen on paper in just about a month’s time.

RELATED

He’s already got a top-of-the-line recruit to his credit, but why take a job on the East Coast after spending his whole career on the other side of the country?

Collins said it starts with Franklin, whose career he’s followed from afar for a long time. The two share similar paths, starting in Division II football before climbing the ranks, something else Collins said he admires about Franklin.

“How he handles himself, how he treats his players,” Collins said Wednesday. “That is evident from watching him in multiple settings.”

Beyond the culture Franklin has built, Collins said Penn State was a program he grew up watching.

“It’s Penn State. It is one of the true blue-blood football programs,” Collins said. “For me, that’s an exciting opportunity.”

Collins is replacing the hole left by Joe Lorig, who was Franklin’s special teams coordinator for three years.

Ironically enough, Collins and Lorig have crossed paths a number of times along their careers. The pair played and coached as graduate assistants together at Western Oregon and also coached together at both Idaho State and Central Washington.

Naturally, Collins and his predecessor talked during the hiring process, and Collins even said he’ll bring some similarities from Lorig’s units to his own.

“We exchanged ideas [and] thoughts, so there'll be things that are similar in a lot of ways,” Collins said. “I certainly did talk to Joe, and he had nothing but unbelievable things to say about Penn State, coach Franklin, this staff and this area.”

Collins said he hasn’t gotten to do much with his new pupils outside of a FaceTime call yet thanks to numerous recruiting trips, but he expressed excitement for getting to know what “makes them tick” as the spring rolls on.

He’s bringing a loaded resume with him to Happy Valley after one year at Boise State. His Broncos team ranked No. 7 nationally with three punt blocks — two of which returned for a touchdown — and No. 9 with four blocked field goals.

Their 15.77 yards per punt return were good enough for No. 5, a big step up from Penn State’s 7.53 yards per punt return mark in 2021. Both punt and kick returns present an area of much-needed improvement from Penn State in 2022.

Collins acknowledged he’s long had an “aggressive” mentally behind his special teams schemes, but he also realizes that excelling in certain areas sometimes is largely personnel dependent.

He’ll continue following a longtime Penn State mantra of “change the game” on his special teams, while putting an emphasis on being a great teacher, which he said is what coaching is all about.

“Be great teachers, have unbelievable energy with it and let these kids have fun,” Collins said. “[While doing it], find that hidden yardage to make big plays help this team win football games.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE