Special teams aggressiveness, hustle plays stand out in Penn State football’s loss to Michigan

Whether it was offensive play calling, execution or botching defensive stops when it mattered most, there was a lot Penn State didn’t do well in its 21-17 home loss to Michigan.

However, it’s not always best to take a solely negative approach when analyzing a team’s performance. Like James Franklin loves to say after almost any matchup, “there’s a lot of good things we did.”

One of those “good” areas Franklin believed the Nittany Lions executed on in Saturday’s contest was special teams play.

“From the special teams perspective, I thought we were aggressive in a way that we felt was going to give us a chance to win,” Franklin said. “One play that led to some points and obviously one fake that did not.”

While offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has preached about catching opponents off guard with creative personnel packages and formations throughout this season, it was special teams coordinator Joe Lorig who was pulling bunnies out of his hat on Saturday.

Penn State’s first offensive drive looked like it was coming to a close when Stout trotted out with his punting group on a routine fourth-and-six on the Michigan 39-yard line.

This was all before the Wolverines called a timeout before the ball was snapped.

“We were going to punt it,” Stout said.

While Michigan had deferred to set up in punt safe formation prior to the initial snap, after the timeout, it realigned to the default formation.

After the ball was snapped, Beaver Stadium was likely shocked to find Stout with the ball, which he then delivered to linebacker Curtis Jacobs for an 18-yard reception.

Similar to the amazement of those in attendance, Stout and Jacobs were both caught at least a little off guard by the spontaneous play call, despite having reportedly practiced it “a lot.”

“Since I didn’t know we were gonna do it, my arm wasn’t warm,” Stout said. “So I just went behind the huddle, started wiggling my arms around and then got loose.”

Meanwhile, Jacobs said he had trouble hiding his emotions prior to receiving his first career reception.

“When they called that jawn I was excited,” Jacobs said. “Because I get the ball, I’m jumping around, I’m happy… but then I had to mask my excitement because they’re going to see me jumping around all happy and [know] obviously somethings up.”

Regardless, the play worked and may have deepened fans' trust in creative plays, all until a called a fake field goal on the very next offensive possession, meant to be a pitch and run on fourth-and-two at the Michigan two-yard line from placeholder Rafael Checa to Stout.

Stout wound up fumbling the ball to the Wolverines, who gained 18 more yards of field position than they originally would have if Penn State had simply turned the ball over on downs.

“It’s a tough situation,” Stout said. “I think he did a great job getting the ball to me. It was a little behind, and I did my best to get it and stay in stride, but I didn’t.”

Franklin gave his thoughts on the play call postgame, shining light as to why the Nittany Lions didn’t go for it on the 4th and short opportunity.

“We have not been great in short yardage, so that was our going for it on 4th down,” Franklin said. “It felt like we had the look we wanted… Jordan’s not the type of guy that’s gonna be able to catch a ball that’s behind him and still outrun the defense.

“I’d make the call again.”

While the two fake play calls will likely stand out the most from special teams in the minds of Penn State fans, the performances of Drew Hartlaub and A.J. Lytton — the team’s two gunners — may have been the best of any Nittany Lion on Saturday.

In the third quarter, Hartlaub missed a tackle on Michigan punt returner A.J. Henning. Instead of staying on the ground, Hartlaub got right up and made the tackle — allowing Henning to gain only three yards on the return.

Safety Jaquan Brisker recalled watching the play unfold.

“The offense starting on the 10-yard line compared to if he missed that tackle and went for 30 to 40, that’s a difference,” Brisker said.

Brisker said one of the No. 1 things he knows about Hartlaub is that he’s fast, but Lytton can almost always be seen running right alongside Hartlaub.

It paid off on multiple occasions Saturday, including when Lytton ran under a punt and downed it at Michigan’s one-yard line.

“A.J. Lytton has been amazing for us this year,” Stout said. “He's up there with Hartlaub. They're both the fastest on the team. They're both incredible.”

