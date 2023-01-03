PASADENA, Calif. — Ki-Jana Carter, Saquon Barkley, and now, Nick Singleton.

As Singleton broke through the line of scrimmage early in the third quarter, he found nothing but green grass in front of him, a sea of white ready to explode in the northeast corner of the Rose Bowl Stadium and a spot in Penn State immortality.

He carried the ball 87 untouched yards to the end zone, the third-longest run in Rose Bowl history. Carter boasts an 83-yard run — the fifth longest — from the 1995 Rose Bowl, while Barkley landed just outside the top five for his highlight-reel 79-yarder in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Barkley and Carter, both first-round NFL Draft picks once their Penn State days were over, have had their Rose Bowl highlights circulating the internet since the moment they happened.

Singleton just joined that elite company on Monday.

“Toward the end of the game, I kind of thought about it,” Singleton told the media Monday night after Penn State’s 35-21 win. “Everybody told me about it. Saquon, Carter, how they have good runs. It feels good.”

Penn State RB Nick Singleton on his long touchdown run, joining the likes of Penn State greats Ki-Jana Carter and Saquon Barkley with long Rose Bowl runs pic.twitter.com/mAMvdHTqN7 — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) January 3, 2023

Interestingly, the long touchdown may have been more Saquon-esque than meets the eye. James Franklin said after the game that the play was similar to something they used while Barkley was playing in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl.

“They were in cover zero, and we actually did a fake check where we were looking to the sideline and then snapped the ball,” Franklin said. “They were in a bear front, which I wouldn't say is the ideal front to run that play into, but once you crease them with Nick's speed, you're able to obviously make a huge play and swing the momentum in the game.”

It was far from Singleton’s first play of the long-ball variety this season, as he’s made a knack for explosive runs ever since breaking free for the first time against Ohio in Beaver Stadium. Monday night served as by far the biggest stage he’s done it on, though, and it came at the perfect time.

Prior to the snap, Penn State and Singleton were knotted in a grind-it-out type of game at 14 points apiece with Utah just out of halftime. Shortly after the Nittany Lions retook the lead for the third time, Ute quarterback Cam Rising was knocked out of the game, and Penn State never looked back.

“When you're playing a defense like that where it's hard to get yards, you're going to have a difficult time going on a 16-play, 80-yard drive against that defense,” Franklin said. “You're going to have to create some explosive plays.”

The 87-yarder was Singleton’s second score of the game after opening things up with a 5-yard touchdown out of Penn State’s infamous T formation. In all, he tallied 120 rushing yards on seven carries to go with the pair of scores.

With the performance, Singleton went over 1,000 rushing yards in the 2022 season, the first Penn Stater to do so since Miles Sanders in 2018. He’s additionally the first Penn State true freshman to do it since Barkley back in 2015.

“I said before, I'll say it again. Special. He got something that you can't teach,” redshirt-senior center Juice Scruggs said. “He's just an all-around football player, and I'm excited to see what he does next year and the coming years. I'm expecting big things from him.”

Singleton and his backfield mate Kaytron Allen have both injected life back into the Penn State running game this season, capped off by another big showing in the Rose Bowl.

Monday’s win can only serve as a major springboard for Penn State ahead of the 2023 season, and the Nittany Lions are sure to expect some more fireworks from Singleton the next time they take the field.

“Nick's just a great running back. Y'all see what I see, explosive, unmatched speed,” sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith said. “The sky's the limit for him as long as he continues to put in the work, trust the process, and it's gonna play out how it's supposed to.”

