When looking at Penn State’s 2022 schedule, a home-opening clash against Ohio probably doesn’t hold much significance other than being the first time fans will pack Beaver Stadium in 2022.

A 2012 matchup, though, the last time the Bobcats and Nittany Lions played, held a lot of significance for the Penn State program.

Penn State’s 2012 season-opening clash against Ohio 10 years ago was the start of the Nittany Lions’ NCAA sanctions following the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case. It was the first season-opening game that wasn’t coached by Joe Paterno in nearly five decades, and the players wore their names on the back of the jerseys for the first time.

Bill O’Brien’s squad was finally able to return to the gridiron, and after an offseason filled with distractions, pressure fell on the shoulders of the players and coaching staff.

“We certainly knew we were playing for more than just football,” former quarterback Matt McGloin told The Daily Collegian. “We embraced our roles, and we had the support of everyone that wore a Penn State shirt or wore a Penn State hat… We knew how important it was to go out there and compete and play for that Penn State community.”

The 2012 tilt was arguably as important to Ohio and its players as it was to the Nittany Lions. The Bobcats were already walking into a road-opening matchup against the only Power 5 school on their schedule, into a stadium of fans that’s almost five times the size of their home.

By adding on the frenzy and controversy surrounding Penn State football at the time, Ohio entered the game in the thick of a college town that desperately needed a win.

“I remember all the media stuff happening the night before and then leading up to all this stuff with ESPN and all this stuff with the players,” former Ohio running back Beau Blankenship told the Collegian. “It was really intense, and I just remember we could kind of feel it in the air… It was pretty, pretty wild.”

While Ohio is coming off a 3-9 season entering 2022, the 2012 Ohio Bobcats were fresh off a 10-4 campaign and the program’s first bowl game win.

The Nittany Lions got off to a strong 14-3 halftime lead thanks to two McGloin passing touchdowns, and it seemed like Penn State had every ounce of momentum in a game it was supposed to win anyway.

The Bobcats walked into the locker room with their heads still held high.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing,” Blankenship said about then-head coach Frank Solich’s message. “We were wearing them down at the end of the first half.”

Led by quarterback Tyler Tettleton and Blankenship, Ohio scored 21 unanswered points and shut out the Nittany Lions in the second half to storm back for a 24-14 victory to open the season. Tettleton completed 31 of his 41 pass attempts for 324 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown of his own. Blankenship compiled 109 rushing yards in the game as well.

“I’d definitely say it’s in the top five,” Tettleton told the Collegian about where the win ranked in his career. “I think it's one of those deals that’s a special moment for us. It put us on the map, and from there, we’d win like six or seven straight and be ranked in the top 25.”

Before the 2012 season, the Bobcats hadn’t graced the top 25 since 1968. A road win against a Big Ten opponent like Penn State, in the midst of extreme controversy or not, served as a major stepping stone for the team. After a seven-game win streak to start the season, Ohio reached as high as No. 23 in the country before ultimately dropping four of its last five regular-season games, which Blankenship largely attributed to injuries.

Ohio plays in the Mid-American Conference, and the Nittany Lions have played exceptionally well against MAC opponents, holding a 30-2 all-time record. Other than Ohio, a 24-6 Toledo win in 2000 blemished Penn State’s record.

From the Nittany Lions’ point of view, it was a disappointing start to the season. According to McGloin, the result was “shocking.”

“When you get your schedule at the beginning of the year, when you look through it, you circle them as an automatic win,” McGloin said. “It’s just the way it is, it’s just one of those games where you expect to go out, you expect to play extremely well.

“Looking back on it now, that’s a game where, yeah, you can make mistakes in that football game, but you’re still going to win that football game because you’re flat out better.”

The start of the O’Brien era in Penn State spiraled even further when the Nittany Lions lost the following week to Virginia. However, Penn State was able to bounce back with a five-game win streak of its own after back-to-back losses to open up the season, including a win over Northwestern, who was ranked No. 24 at the time. The 2012 Nittany Lions finished the season 8-4.

Ohio will enter Saturday’s clash with a one-game win streak against the Nittany Lions. The Bobcats’ current head coach, Tim Albin, was the offensive coordinator for Ohio during the 2012 game and was promoted to his current position after Solich retired in 2021.

Although Albin was an important coaching figure in the 2012 affair, that game hasn’t been a talking point for the present Bobcat team.

“It’s not talked about. I know I was the offensive coordinator… It was a special moment personally,” Albin told the Collegian. “It was a special moment to me and my family, but to this football team, we’re excited about this Saturday and about the opportunity that lies ahead.”