Unless you’ve been living under the Nittany Lion shrine for the past year, you know college football season will triumphantly return this weekend.

After an underwhelming 2020 season, there’s likely no program in the country more eager to get back to the gridiron than Penn State is.

With half a year of offseason workouts days away from concluding, the blue and white will get its first chance to show that last season is officially in the books in the season opener against Wisconsin Saturday.

Penn State enters the game after suffering its worst season since 2004, and the Badgers tied their worst winning percentage since 2012 last fall.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin is a historical college football powerhouse — the Badgers have put up ten wins in five of the past seven seasons. Despite the 4-3 record last year, the Badgers will still be entering Week 1 ranked No. 12 in the country.

“Having Wisconsin as an opening game is different than I think the way college football normally starts out,” James Franklin said to begin his Week 1 press conference Tuesday.

Already having a win in both games he has ever coached against Wisconsin, this weekend will mark Franklin’s first time ever venturing to Madison, whether as a coach or player.

“It’s going to be a challenging environment,” Franklin said. “There’s a lot of history with the town and the university, and we're looking forward to this opportunity.”

While Penn State’s season opener against the Badgers should bring all the competitive energy that makes college football special, it won’t be the first stage of competition for many Nittany Lions who fought for certain roles this offseason.

After the public waited — maybe not so patiently — for Franklin to announce certain positional depth charts, Penn State announced Monday afternoon that it would not be releasing any depth charts over the course of the 2021 season.

According to Franklin, seven Big Ten programs are either not releasing depth charts or were thinking about not releasing them.

“There's been multiple schools in the conference that haven't been releasing [depth charts] for a number of years,” Franklin said. “So it just didn't make sense for us to do it if others weren't.”

If no depth chart will be released prior to the week one matchup against, then where does that leave many of the positional battles that have been left unanswered this offseason?

On Wednesday, Franklin all but cleared the air on the outcomes of most of the positional question marks.

While he hasn’t explicitly stated who will be the backup quarterback to open the season, Franklin uncovered some crucial information about the reps Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux have taken, leading to one possible outcome at backup.

“One guy is taking 90 percent of the reps with the ones, Ta'Quan is taking 90 percent of the reps with the twos, and Christian is taking 90 percent of the reps with the threes,” Franklin said. “Everybody clearly understands where they're at and where they stand.”

Long story short, Roberson will be the backup quarterback to begin the 2021 season.

In another positional battle on the offense, Franklin confirmed the opening at left guard will be split between two players: Anthony Whigan and Eric Wilson.

“Whigan has been with us for a while and has really had the right attitude and the right approach and has worked his tail off,” Franklin said. “Eric is a young man who transferred in — and I think it was an adjustment when he first got here — but [he] continues to get better.

“They’ll both play on Saturday.”

While it’s unclear who will get the starting nod against Wisconsin, it can be assumed Whigan and Wilson will get relatively the same amount of snaps, with Whigan likely seeing a slight edge based on his experience.

“Since Anthony Whigan’s been here, his transition has been crazy,” starting tackle Rasheed Walker said. “He came in as a tackle, Coach [Trautwein] moved him to guard and his body started to take off and his technique got better.

“He's gotten way smarter with his playbook and his fundamentals, so I think he's gonna have a really good year.”

As for Wilson — a senior transfer from Harvard — Walker said his transition from when he first came to town has been “unbelievable,” and says he looks like a “whole new person.”

On the defensive side of the ball, things are beginning to be set in stone.

After a summer preparing himself to play defensive end, expect Jesse Luketa to get his first shot on the line against Wisconsin on Saturday.

With projected starting defensive end Adisa Isaac likely out for the entire 2021 season, Franklin said he’s “going to need [Luketa] to play both” linebacker and defensive end this season.

“There may be a week where he spends most of his time at defensive end, and there may be a week where he spends most of his time at linebacker,” Franklin said. “He has shown that he's able to handle it. He's extremely smart — extremely football smart.”

Franklin has called Luketa’s transition to defensive end “really good,” and it seems as if he’s not the only one who believes so.

Walker has gotten a hands-on look at Luketa in offensive and defensive line drills. He called Luketa’s transition “great.”

“Jesse has always been a good playmaker for us,” Walker said. “But him adding the defensive end position to his toolbox, it’s going to really help him progress to be an even better football player.”

With Luketa set to play a significant amount of time on the defensive line, Franklin confirmed sophomore Curtis Jacobs will fill the hole at starting linebacker.

“He's big and strong and fast and physical, but he also has the ability to cover in space and I think is very comfortable in space,” Franklin said. “He's really got some safety qualities, which is really what you want at that field backer position, and we think he's got a chance to have a big year for us. We need him to have a big year for us.”

While it may sound like Franklin is putting unnecessary pressure on a young linebacker, he’s right — Penn State needs Jacobs to have a big year, most importantly by staying healthy.

With Luketa’s move to defensive end, a once fruitful linebacker position is now lacking depth entering the 2021 season.

Just days away from the Wisconsin matchup, the starting roster is all but set, and the only thing left for the Nittany Lions is to step on the field and play some football.

For Jahan Dotson, who chose to forego the NFL Draft and return for his senior year following last season, there’s a clear goal in sight for the All-Big Ten receiver — and he’s enjoying every step in the process of achieving it.

“I love the decision I made,” Dotson said. “I know if I left, I would’ve missed an opportunity to go fight with the people I love, my brothers.”

For Dotson and the rest of the Nittany Lions, each day brings them one day closer to a return to the gridiron and a chance at redemption from last season.

“I honestly can’t wait for Saturday,” Dotson said. “It’s going to be a show.”

