Penn State officially announced Minnesota as its 2022 White Out opponent Wednesday after much debate over which 2022 matchup would win the White Out sweepstakes.

However, there have been some mixed reactions from fans on the selection of the Golden Gophers as the opponent.

Some fans are disappointed that Ohio State wasn’t tabbed as the White Out as has been the status quo in years past.

Common L — system plays (@systemplays1) June 1, 2022

Daytime whiteouts are not unprecedented; 2007 Notre dame, 2011 Alabama. Wasting the whiteout on Minnesota just because it is at night is bad logic. But what do I know lol. https://t.co/7MALPSH0co — JV (@JohnVVillella) June 1, 2022

minnesota???? why not ohio state the whiteout? https://t.co/v4hj8a4vx9 — Sam Calhoun (@_samcalhoun) June 1, 2022

Bummed for the White Out game not being Ohio State… https://t.co/eTgIRzkxSL — Richard Kimball  (@rkimball10) June 1, 2022

Fans are blaming FOX for the White Out being against Minnesota. FOX owns the broadcasting rights to Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State, and its flagship show — Big Noon Kickoff — is fittingly paired with a marquee noon game.

Thanks @FOXSports for ruining the possibility of a whiteout at night for OSU 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2KMdPFXgcG — 🔴LIVE- Heyna (@UHeynaBoutIt) June 1, 2022

Just like that I am now missing the Whiteout game in 2022. Thanks @FOXSports 💩 stains https://t.co/Qaggx8yn7L — Tyler Klinedinst (@klindy11) June 1, 2022

On the other hand, a handful of fans are happy the White Out will remain under the lights against the Golden Gophers for a 7:30 kickoff.

Night time white out let’s gooo 👏🏽 https://t.co/euB6cYtvxk — ScottySays 🔮 (@scottysays31) June 1, 2022

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football announces opponent for 2022 White Out The opponent of Penn State football’s biggest spectacle, the White Out, was announced on Wednesday.