Penn State football vs. Auburn - Wide Shot 3

A wide shot of crowded Beaver Stadium before the start of Penn State football's White Out game against Auburn, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Penn State officially announced Minnesota as its 2022 White Out opponent Wednesday after much debate over which 2022 matchup would win the White Out sweepstakes.

However, there have been some mixed reactions from fans on the selection of the Golden Gophers as the opponent.

Some fans are disappointed that Ohio State wasn’t tabbed as the White Out as has been the status quo in years past.

Fans are blaming FOX for the White Out being against Minnesota. FOX owns the broadcasting rights to Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State, and its flagship show — Big Noon Kickoff — is fittingly paired with a marquee noon game.

On the other hand, a handful of fans are happy the White Out will remain under the lights against the Golden Gophers for a 7:30 kickoff.

