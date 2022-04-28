It was expected that former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson would go in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Few expected him to go in the top 20.

Penn State coaches, staff and alumni showed plenty of love for the Washington Commanders' new wideout.

The @Commanders are getting an incredibly talented, thoughtful & hard working teammate. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State & I am grateful for the opportunity to coach, teach & mentor you! I will always be here for you & your family! https://t.co/dQAzymQRGy pic.twitter.com/4BXNUP0Rh3 — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 29, 2022

So pumped for @JahanDotson!!!! Great landing spot for him and know his hard work will carry him very far on Sundays! Love you bud and congrats!!! https://t.co/avHAgWH1zX — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) April 29, 2022

Han inna city moe!!! Prada you ❤️ https://t.co/93K6m9crmE — Tariq Castro-Fields (@TCF5_) April 29, 2022

Some fans hated the pick.

So bad. So so so bad. Had Olave there and Hamilton. — Garrett Harding (@gharding21) April 29, 2022

THE JAMIN DAVIS PICK WAS BETTER THAN THIS — JayyDoee (@SavageJayT) April 29, 2022

Some fans loved it.

This is a great pick. 91 catches, only two drops, and gives Washington an immediate presence in the slot. — 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟 𝕍. 𝕎𝕠𝕠𝕕 | 𝔹.𝕊.𝔼𝕕, 𝕄𝕊𝔸 (@Teacher_JDub) April 29, 2022

Excellent pick! Dotson got all the attention from Penn State opponents, and they still couldnt stop him. Especially excels at yds after catch, has that extra burst to outrun angles. Commanders opponents will now pay bigger price for focusing so much on Terry McLaurin. #NFLDraft — Trevor Matich (@TMatich) April 29, 2022

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE