Penn State football vs. Auburn, Dotson (5)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) points to the student section after the Alma Mater following Penn State football’s victory over Auburn in their White Out game at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

It was expected that former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson would go in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Few expected him to go in the top 20.

Penn State coaches, staff and alumni showed plenty of love for the Washington Commanders' new wideout.

Some fans hated the pick.

Some fans loved it.

