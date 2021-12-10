Social media reacts to Sean Clifford's decision to return to Penn State football for 6th year in 2022

Sean Clifford announced his intention to return to Penn State for a sixth year in 2022 on Friday.

The three-year starter finished the 2021 regular season with 2,912 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Social media exploded with reactions to the Cincinnati, Ohio, native’s announcement.

Some of the Nittany Lion faithful expressed their thanks to Clifford and excitement for his final year under James Franklin.

Great news! Thanks for your dedication and what you bring to PSU. Great ambassador for this program and can’t wait to see what you’ll accomplish next year. #WeAre — NittsNatsNoles (@NittanyNole96) December 10, 2021

Great decision Cliff! Looking forward to your final year, hopefully a pro career, and a future PSU head coach one day too. — Simon Ziff (@SimonZiff_AZ) December 10, 2021

Great News! We’re rollin’ with the Big Red Dog and his bro’. I’m renewing my season tickets! — Dave Freiler (@FreilerDave) December 10, 2021

He’s taking unfair criticism for awhile but always love the way Cliff plays the game! Leaves everything out there and hates losing! That’s what you want and need from your leader https://t.co/HKdV88XNrs — Matthew Dugan (@TotUhow2Dugan7) December 10, 2021

WE ARE so excited!!!💙 https://t.co/v9HjX6d6ot — Kelly Burke (@kelsandc) December 10, 2021

Btw for the people saying this was bad he’s been really good for us. NY6 his first year, 2020 we lost a lot of people due to injury and opt outs and this year he was injured. If he can stay healthy this year we could be scary good https://t.co/o5VSb7clXk — James (@DegromSzn) December 10, 2021

Hoping you come back better than ever and prove the doubters wrong 💪 — Howdy doo dee (@patchesohuIahan) December 10, 2021

While some Penn State fans were overjoyed by Clifford’s announcement, others wish he would’ve made a different decision by either entering the transfer portal or ending his collegiate career following the blue and white’s Outback Bowl appearance on New Year’s Day.

It’s ok you don’t have to come back. You did enough — Doc (@mikedoc6) December 10, 2021

How exciting, 6-6, 7-5 here we come. Wash, rinse, repeat. — CrankyBum (@GrumpyGus62) December 10, 2021

DUDE MOVE ON!! — Donny Sins (@DonnyHeinlein) December 10, 2021

My worst nightmare just turned into a reality, oh brother https://t.co/4s0C0kX5je — Jay Miller (@J_Money5757) December 10, 2021

You don’t have to come back…..please. https://t.co/8jodeO1zCC — Chill Guy Jared 🦔 (@slattsx24) December 10, 2021

Really was hoping he would transfer. Drew Allar will have something to say about Clifford playing the entire year. https://t.co/Yfw8cdZGGM — Martin Van Nostrand (@gregzhouse) December 10, 2021

Go get a job and please move on.....time to embrace a new future, this ain't it — bgreezzz (@bgreezzz) December 10, 2021

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurich, along with other notable names in the college football world, appeared excited to retain Clifford for another season.

College football fans from across the country responded to Clifford’s intended return to James Franklin’s team — even ESPN senior writer for College Football Adam Rittenberg added his view on Penn State’s quarterback situation following Clifford’s announcement.

#PennState QB Sean Clifford announces he will RETURN for 2022 season. Great news for Nittany Lions, as Clifford really blossomed under OC Mike Yurcich this fall. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 10, 2021

This is great news for the Big ten, not for Penn state. — Andrew Barnyak (@Barnyak10) December 10, 2021

They better not screw up drew allar coming in, can totally see him going into the transfer portal after one year — Cam Heyward for DPOY (@jessecaughtit) December 10, 2021

You find out this really isn’t good news for PSU fans. We appreciate all he has done but ready to move on. Just an average quarterback to most — Geo (@dhrea1) December 10, 2021

Iowa and Michigan State own him. — Adam Stroller (@StrollerAdam) December 10, 2021

Always hate penn state but think the dude is a good QB and a great person. The comments under his tweet are not it https://t.co/c1f4HH8JZG — mohit bhanot (@mo_bhanot13) December 10, 2021

That’s tough for Penn State fans, good news for the rest of the B1G https://t.co/buWM7GyCf8 — SK (@Shaun_Kaminski) December 10, 2021

Look at the responses to this tweet. This fan base is unbearable. https://t.co/8arSNENWEy — MakePittGreatAgain (@TheScript412) December 10, 2021

