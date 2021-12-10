You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Social media reacts to Sean Clifford's decision to return to Penn State football for 6th year in 2022

Sean Clifford locked in

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich during Penn State football's open practice period at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Sean Clifford announced his intention to return to Penn State for a sixth year in 2022 on Friday.

The three-year starter finished the 2021 regular season with 2,912 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Social media exploded with reactions to the Cincinnati, Ohio, native’s announcement.

Some of the Nittany Lion faithful expressed their thanks to Clifford and excitement for his final year under James Franklin.

While some Penn State fans were overjoyed by Clifford’s announcement, others wish he would’ve made a different decision by either entering the transfer portal or ending his collegiate career following the blue and white’s Outback Bowl appearance on New Year’s Day.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurich, along with other notable names in the college football world, appeared excited to retain Clifford for another season.

College football fans from across the country responded to Clifford’s intended return to James Franklin’s team — even ESPN senior writer for College Football Adam Rittenberg added his view on Penn State’s quarterback situation following Clifford’s announcement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters