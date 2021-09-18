Saquon Barkley made his triumphant return to State College Saturday in order to serve as College GameDay’s guest picker.
The show made an appearance at Penn State for the fifth-straight year Saturday, and it’s safe to say fans were excited to see Barkley join the set this time around.
YESSS!!!!— Maddog M (@3lioncubs) September 18, 2021
Can’t wait to see 26 back in Happy Valley. #WeAre https://t.co/DhHwzRD1PB— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickWRCB) September 18, 2021
👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/JIKtT7C8X2— sixersfan (@impulse020) September 18, 2021
Barkley will have to predict every game on the college football slate Saturday, including Penn State versus Auburn to cap it all off — but there isn’t much debate over which team he’ll pick.
Gee I wonder who he’s gonna pick lol— Zach (@Steelfanzach) September 18, 2021
Wow I wonder who he’ll be picking https://t.co/yGvzhTspTw— Sports Guy Ry Guy (@SportsGuyRyGuy) September 18, 2021
Some fans didn’t waste an opportunity to talk some trash against Barkley and the Nittany Lions, though.
Overrated player guest picking on behalf of an overrated program. https://t.co/RBK8PbkH4q— Seth (@SethSully) September 18, 2021
Hope he doesn’t get hurt while making the pick.— Botany Bae (@Botany_Bae) September 18, 2021
The White Out against Auburn is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
