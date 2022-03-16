Penn State Athletics announced Sandy Barbour’s retirement on Wednesday.

Barbour’s retirement caps a career in collegiate athletics that lasted over 40 years, including eight years at Penn State as well as stints at the University of California, Berkeley, Notre Dame, Tulane and Northwestern.

Social media reacted to Barbour’s announcement in a multitude of ways.

Some users praised Barbour’s efforts at Penn State and wished her well in the future.

Congrats to you, @SandyB_PSUAD! Thank you for all you’ve done for us! #WeAre https://t.co/5RAj3KOJ9s — Stephanie Mociun Petulla (@LIONS99) March 16, 2022

Congratulations sandy — NittanyPeach (@NittanyPeach) March 16, 2022

My heart... I cannot think of a single person who has done more in the modern day advancement of women in college sports. She believed in me. She took a chance on me. I am because she is! @SandyB_PSUAD words cannot express the love and admiration that I have for you! Thank you! https://t.co/7klE8pNkB7 — Lauren (Cevis) Rhodes, DBA (@Doc_Rhodes) March 16, 2022

Others expressed their excitement for Barbour’s departure and look forward to a new chapter in athletics at Penn State.

Sandy Barbour never should’ve been hired in the first place. What a great day for Penn State athletics. https://t.co/JUp1iuNqLh — Marty 🇺🇦 (@msj41817) March 16, 2022

