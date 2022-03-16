Sandy Barbour

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour discusses her career and experience in sports in her office at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Penn State Athletics announced Sandy Barbour’s retirement on Wednesday.

Barbour’s retirement caps a career in collegiate athletics that lasted over 40 years, including eight years at Penn State as well as stints at the University of California, Berkeley, Notre Dame, Tulane and Northwestern.

Social media reacted to Barbour’s announcement in a multitude of ways.

Some users praised Barbour’s efforts at Penn State and wished her well in the future.

Others expressed their excitement for Barbour’s departure and look forward to a new chapter in athletics at Penn State.

