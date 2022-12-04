rose bowl franklin

Coach James Franklin walks around the field before the game at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

 Antonella Crescimbeni

Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic.

Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.

A number of current, former and future Penn State players shared their elation on Twitter, including Sean Clifford, former Nittany Lion Grant Haley and current commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell.

Many Penn State coaches also joined in on the hype on social media.

Fans seem to be looking forward to a trip to Pasadena, California, for the first time in seven seasons.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags