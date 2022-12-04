Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic.

Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.

A number of current, former and future Penn State players shared their elation on Twitter, including Sean Clifford, former Nittany Lion Grant Haley and current commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell.

Dreams DO come true…see you in Pasadena 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vHCsMWctaj — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) December 4, 2022

SMELLS LIKE ROSSESSSS BABY🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹WEARE https://t.co/RW2Iq3jsjE — Mega Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) December 4, 2022

Many Penn State coaches also joined in on the hype on social media.

Fans seem to be looking forward to a trip to Pasadena, California, for the first time in seven seasons.

I never thought I’d be so happy seeing both Ohio State and Michigan in the playoffs. 🌹 https://t.co/JMROcBTHB3 — Brian Walder (@BWalder_Wx) December 4, 2022

California dreamin https://t.co/AoGAUbHd3B — the S zone (@the_S_zone) December 4, 2022

